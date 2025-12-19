Oregon Expands Sandbagging Capability with Additional High-Capacity Machines Through SPIRE Program

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has expanded statewide flood response capabilities with the distribution of five additional high-capacity sandbagging machines through the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) program.

With this latest round of SPIRE investments, Oregon now has seven sandbagging machines strategically located across the state, strengthening local and regional capacity to respond quickly to flooding and other water-related emergencies.

The new recipients include:

Malheur County Emergency Management

Harney County Emergency Management

Crook County Sheriff’s Office

North Bend Fire Department

City of Portland

Harney County previously borrowed a sandbagging machine during the 2025 floods. Through this SPIRE allocation, the county now has a machine of its own, improving readiness ahead of future high-water events.



High-Capacity, Mobile Flood Mitigation Equipment

The machines distributed through SPIRE are Sandbagger Model II units with motorized augers, designed for rapid, large-scale sandbag production during emergencies.

Each unit:

Fills four sandbags simultaneously

four sandbags simultaneously Can produce up to 1,600 sandbags per hour

up to 1,600 sandbags per hour Requires four people to fill bags and one operator to maintain the hopper using a front-end loader

four people to fill bags one operator Is lightweight and truck-portable , but comes with a trailer for easier deployment

lightweight and truck-portable Features a hydraulic, bi-directional auger and agitator to keep wet materials flowing

hydraulic, bi-directional auger and agitator Includes four filling stations, safety grid and shield, auger and agitator, gas engine, and hydraulic motor

Is manufactured in the United States

The sandbagging machines were purchased directly from the manufacturer and OEM partnered with the State of Oregon State and Federal Surplus Property warehouse for delivery, ensuring safe unloading and efficient distribution to local jurisdictions.

Active Coordination and Pre-Positioning Underway

In addition to expanding inventory, OEM and local partners are actively coordinating equipment movement to support current and potential flood operations across the state.

The Baker County/Halfway sandbagging machine is being deployed to Hood River County to support ongoing flooding operations. To maintain readiness in Eastern Oregon, Malheur County is moving its SPIRE-funded sandbagging machine to Baker County to stage, ensuring capacity remains available should additional resources be needed or units require movement west.

“Pre-positioning resources before impacts occur is one of the most effective ways to protect lives and property,” said Tabetha Daugherty, Eastern Regional Coordinator for Preparedness and Response at the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “By coordinating equipment movement across regions, we’re ensuring communities have access to critical tools when and where they’re needed most.”

This coordinated staging demonstrates how SPIRE equipment supports real-time operational needs while maintaining regional coverage.

“From day one, jurisdictions have been stepping up to help each other — sharing equipment, staff, and expertise,” Malheur County Emergency Manager Rich Harriman, said. “That collaboration is critical when conditions are changing quickly, and communities are facing rising water.”

Partner Engagement and Demonstration

OEM highlighted the sandbagging machines at a recent Oregon Emergency Response System (OERS) Council meeting on November 20th, giving partners an opportunity to view the equipment, discuss regional coordination, and plan for mutual aid use during flood and severe weather events.

SPIRE investments are designed to enhance life safety, protect property, and support coordinated response efforts across Oregon.

For more information about SPIRE or emergency preparedness in Oregon, visit Oregon.gov/OEM.