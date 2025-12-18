Dr. Habiba Jessica Zaman to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Habiba Jessica Zaman, psychologist, author, and founder of North Star of Georgia Counseling & Consulting, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how self-awareness, identity work, and trauma-informed healing can help people course-correct their lives and step into empowered growth.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Zaman will explore how intentional self-reflection and facing what’s been buried can lead to profound healing and self-mastery. She breaks down how understanding your patterns, learning from mentorship, and advocating for yourself can build resilience—especially after trauma or major life transitions. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of agency, practical mindset shifts, and the confidence to evolve into who they are becoming.“You have the power to course-correct your life once you understand your blueprint,” said Zaman.Dr. Habiba’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/dr-habiba-jessica-zaman

