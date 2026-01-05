Dr. Ruth T. Logan to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willa Kammerer, founder of Firestarter, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how trusting your instincts, building a high-caliber personal brand, and creating aligned systems can unlock the next level of leadership, impact, and legacy.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Kammerer explores her evolution from award-winning documentary director serving elite institutional clients to the founder of a premium brand accelerator built to help entrepreneurs and professionals scale with clarity and confidence.She breaks down why many high-performing leaders get stuck without the right structure, messaging, and systems—and how building an aligned brand ecosystem creates momentum, premium opportunities, and sustainable growth.Viewers will walk away with powerful leadership insights, actionable brand strategy, and a renewed belief that you don’t have to follow someone else’s blueprint to win—you can carve your own.“Trust your instincts and don’t dim your ambition to make others comfortable,” said Kammerer.Willa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/willa-kammerer

