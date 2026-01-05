Pierre Curry Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pierre Curry, founder of Prez Industries and U.S. Army Reserve veteran, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how discipline, skilled trades, and an unshakable work ethic helped him build a million-dollar construction business from the ground up.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Curry shares how being raised by his grandmother and serving in the Army Reserve shaped his work ethic and drive, and breaks down how mastering multiple trades and betting on himself led to building Prez Industries and creating opportunities for others by never gatekeeping knowledge.“Teach everyone everything you know,” said Curry. “When you elevate the people around you, you build something bigger than yourself—and that’s how real legacy is created.”Pierre’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/pierre-curry

