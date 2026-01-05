Dr. Ruth T. Logan to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ruth T. Logan, Ph.D., educator, school founder, and purpose-driven leader, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share her journey as a first-generation Legacy Maker and her lifelong mission to transform education through faith, perseverance, and service.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Dr. Logan explores how education, purpose, and unwavering faith can change the trajectory of lives—especially for students facing academic, social, emotional, or behavioral challenges. She breaks down how founding The Monroe School and The MAYA Foundation created pathways for first-generation graduates, empowered underserved youth, and proved that mission-driven leadership can create generational impact.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of legacy-building, the power of perseverance, and why education remains one of the most powerful tools for transformation.“The ability to give unconditionally is the greatest gift of all,” said Dr. Logan.Dr. Ruth’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/dr-ruth-t-logan

