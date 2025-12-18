Peloton Consulting Group Launches ManufacturingXcelerate: Industry-Specific Oracle Cloud Solution for Manufacturers

AI-Enabled Pre-Built Accelerator Reduces Implementation Time and Costs While Delivering Manufacturing Best Practices

Manufacturing organizations need planning solutions that understand their unique operational complexities.” — Loren Joski, SVP of Product Industries at Peloton Consulting Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group , a leading digital transformation consultancy, today announced the launch of ManufacturingXcelerate, a specialized Oracle Cloud EPM planning solution designed specifically for manufacturing organizations. The accelerator addresses common planning complexities faced by manufacturers, from sales and production planning to cost and price-volume-mix variance analysis.Manufacturing organizations often struggle with disconnected planning processes, limited visibility into profitability, and difficulty integrating operational drivers into financial plans. ManufacturingXcelerate tackles these challenges with pre-built manufacturing content, industry-specific templates, and pre-configured business logic that speaks the language of manufacturing."Manufacturing organizations need planning solutions that understand their unique operational complexities," said Loren Joski, SVP of Manufacturing Industry Practice at Peloton Consulting Group. "ManufacturingXcelerate brings together manufacturing best practices with Oracle's powerful AI-enabled EPM platform to deliver faster implementations and better outcomes for our clients."Built on Oracle Cloud EPM technology and enhanced with AI and machine learning capabilities, ManufacturingXcelerate enables manufacturers to:• Accelerate implementation with pre-built manufacturing logic that reduces costs and timeline• Improve visibility across production planning, capacity management, and financial planning• Model scenarios quickly to drive consensus on capital investments and operational strategies• Integrate seamlessly with existing MRP, ERP, and MES systemsThe solution provides comprehensive planning integration covering product, customer, facility, and corporate planning with multi-dimensional profitability analysis. Manufacturers gain complete visibility into operational assumptions driving production and cost plans, enabling better decision-making as market conditions evolve.ManufacturingXcelerate includes flexible deployment options. Organizations can adopt the accelerator as-built to start planning immediately or customize it as a foundation for tailored solutions. Peloton's standardized delivery methodology reduces implementation risk while manufacturing industry experts provide ongoing support.About Peloton Consulting GroupPeloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team combines best practices, industry expertise, and technical know-how to make digital transformation a reality through EPM, ERP, SCM, HCM, CX, Analytics, AI, and Data Management for the cloud. Through our connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together to help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way.

