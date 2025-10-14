Peloton Consulting Group Launches AI Development Center

Dedicated Hub Delivers Production-Ready AI Agent Solutions Built on Oracle AI Agent Studio for Enterprise Customers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group today announced the launch of its AI Development Center, one of the industry's first dedicated facilities for designing, building, and deploying enterprise-grade AI agent solutions. Built on Oracle's suite of AI Tools, including Oracle AI Agent Studio, the Center transforms both Oracle and non-Oracle business processes into intelligent, AI-driven systems tailored to specific industry outcomes.The Development Center serves as a bridge between Oracle's powerful AI capabilities, featuring more than 50 pre-built agents, and real-world business transformation. It delivers turnkey AI agent solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems while providing enterprise-grade reliability, security, and compliance."While Oracle provides powerful AI tools and pre-built agents, most organizations lack the specialized expertise to customize, orchestrate, and deploy these capabilities for their specific business needs," said Dave Harter, Chief Technology Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "Our AI Development Center eliminates this barrier by delivering production-ready AI solutions with zero learning curves for our clients. They gain immediate value while we handle the complexity of development, integration, testing, and deployment."Bridging the AI Expertise GapMany organizations face challenges in harnessing the full potential of Oracle's AI Suite, ranging from steep learning curves and generic solutions to the complexity of building reliable, compliant AI systems. Peloton’s Oracle AI Development Center addresses these challenges by providing a dedicated center of excellence that delivers production-ready AI solutions with the speed, reliability, and industry focus today’s businesses require.Industry-Specific AI Agent SolutionsThe Development Center delivers customized AI agents across industries and business functions:• Industry-Specific Agents designed to address the unique operational, compliance, and customer engagement needs• Advanced Capabilities that extend Oracle's 50+ pre-built agents with Peloton's proprietary IP, data, and APIs• Multi-agent Orchestration featuring checkpoints, approvals, and human-in-the-loop oversight• Enterprise-Grade Validation through Peloton's AI Innovation Lab, ensuring reliability, compliance, and security• Managed Agent Services, providing continuous monitoring, tuning, and enhancements to maximize ROI• Comprehensive Governance ensuring transparency, alignment, and regulatory compliance across agent lifecyclesFrom Innovation to ProductionThe AI Development Center represents Peloton's evolution from AI exploration to production-ready enterprise solutions. While Peloton's Innovation Lab focuses on discovery and proof-of-concept efforts, the Development Center builds, deploys, and scales Oracle AI agents that deliver measurable business outcomes.Solutions are developed on Oracle-native architecture with deep Fusion integration, ensuring seamless data flow and performance within Oracle ecosystems while maintaining flexibility for third-party orchestration. The center follows a Seamless Adoption Philosophy, enabling frictionless integration into existing workflows, so organizations gain immediate value without significant internal development overhead or the need for in-house AI expertise.Delivering Measurable Enterprise ValueOrganizations leveraging Peloton’s Oracle AI Development Center realize value:• Faster ROI: Pre-tested, industry-ready agents accelerate deployment and outcomes• Accelerated AI Adoption: Peloton builds while customers gain value in real-time• Deep Oracle Fusion Integration: Combined with flexible third-party orchestration capabilities• Enterprise-Grade Trust: Security, compliance, and governance frameworks built in• Continuous Innovation: Managed agent services to evolve with the businessThe AI Development Center eliminates development complexity and resource allocation challenges while delivering industry-specific solutions that address unique business requirements. Organizations gain 24/7 intelligent assistance with reliable, consistent performance, freeing teams to focus on strategic, creative, and relationship-building activities that require human capabilities."We're not just building AI agents; we are delivering business outcomes," said Guy F. Daniello, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "Every solution we develop in the center is production-ready, industry-validated, and designed to integrate with our clients' Oracle environments. It's AI that works without the months of internal development and tuning."Purpose-Built for Oracle CustomersAs one of the first dedicated Oracle AI Development Centers in the industry, Peloton's facility reflects a commitment to Oracle's AI ecosystem and to helping customers maximize their Oracle investments through intelligent automation. The center combines Peloton's decades of Oracle expertise with advanced AI development capabilities, creating a unique resource for organizations seeking to transform operations through AI. Built by Peloton and powered by Oracle technology, the AI Development Center delivers scalable, secure, and production-ready AI agent solutions that drive measurable business outcomes and long-term enterprise value.About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging AI, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com

