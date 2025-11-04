Peloton Consulting Group Launches CPGXcelerate: Industry-Specific Oracle Cloud EPM Solution for Consumer Packaged Goods

Pre-built planning solution addresses unique CPG challenges with AI-powered demand modeling and trade promotion optimization while maximizing time-to-value

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group, a global leader in digital transformation services, today announced the launch of CPGXcelerate, a specialized Oracle Cloud EPM planning solution designed specifically for Consumer Packaged Goods organizations. Built on Oracle Cloud EPM technology and enhanced with AI and machine learning capabilities, this industry-specific solution addresses common planning complexities faced by most CPG companies, from demand modeling and price-volume-mix analysis to trade promotions and customer profitability.SolutionUnlike generic planning tools, CPGXcelerate integrates seamlessly with existing S&OP, ERP, and trade management systems to create a unified planning environment that enables data-driven decision-making across CPG organizations. The solution features pre-built CPG content, including industry-specific templates, pre-configured business logic for revenue and gross-to-net pricing, and a standardized delivery methodology that reduces implementation risk and accelerates time-to-value.Key Capabilities Include• Driver-based sales and gross margin planning at the SKU level• AI and ML-powered scenario modeling for new product launches and pricing changes• Trade promotion optimization with pre-configured analytics• Comprehensive financial statement integrationThe solution provides complete visibility into product, customer, and channel-level profitability while enabling quick scenario modeling for go-to-market strategies."We've seen firsthand how fragmented planning processes and disconnected systems create significant barriers for CPG organizations trying to optimize profitability and respond to market dynamics” states Eric Kauffman, Head of CPG Practice at Peloton Consulting Group, “CPGXcelerate eliminates these silos by providing a comprehensive, integrated platform that transforms how CPG companies approach demand planning, trade promotion analysis, and customer profitability management."BenefitsCPGXcelerate delivers accelerated implementation through reduced costs and faster requirements phases, allowing skilled resources to focus on adapting the model to organization-specific nuances rather than building from scratch. The solution offers enhanced CPG visibility with operational connectivity between demand planning, promotional planning, and financial planning, plus complete visibility into core assumptions that serve as the basis for demand and pricing plans.Organizations benefit from proven CPG best practices through industry expertise and comprehensive platform coverage from demand and sales to trade promotions and customer profitability. The framework allows CPG finance teams to continuously evolve into increased value-added roles for business partners."CPG companies face unique operational complexities that generic solutions simply cannot address effectively," said Loren Joski, SVP of Product Industries at Peloton Consulting Group. "CPGXcelerate speaks the language of consumer packaged goods, understanding product structures, promotional dynamics, and channel complexities while delivering immediate value to CPG finance and planning teams through pre-built solutions and proven deployment methodology."CPGXcelerate is available immediately to Consumer Packaged Goods companies worldwide and strengthens Peloton's commitment to delivering industry-specific solutions that maximize time-to-value for Oracle Cloud customers.About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging AI, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com

