CMS announces pilot on MA service level data collection for initial determinations, appeals

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released a memo Dec. 16 announcing the agency’s intent to conduct a voluntary pilot in 2026, called the Service Level Data Collection for Initial Determinations and Appeals. CMS will collect data related to Medicare Advantage plan initial coverage decisions and processed appeals. CMS anticipates expanding the data collection to all MA plans in 2027. The deadline for interested MA plans to volunteer for the pilot is Jan. 9, 2026.

