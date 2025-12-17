Blog emphasizes importance of self-care for health care workers

As part of the AHA’s stress and coping resources, Zelia Baugh, JPS Health Network senior vice president of behavioral health, and April Jastrzab, JPS behavioral health director, write about how self-care is vital to the health care workforce, especially during the holiday season. READ MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.