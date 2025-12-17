Submit Release
CDC adopts ACIP recommendation for hepatitis B vaccine at birth

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Dec. 16 that it adopted individual-based decision-making for parents deciding whether to give the hepatitis B vaccine, including the birth dose, to infants born to women who test negative for the virus. If infants do not receive the vaccine at birth, the CDC recommended they receive the initial dose no earlier than 2 months of age. No changes were made to existing CDC recommendations to vaccinate infants born to women who test positive for the virus or have an unknown virus status. The updates were recommended Dec. 5 by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the CDC will update the child immunization schedule to reflect the changes. The CDC said it is reviewing ACIP’s secondary recommendation that parents should consult with a health care provider on serology testing to determine whether a subsequent dose of the hepatitis B vaccine is needed. The agency said the updates maintain consistency with all current health coverage options for payment.

