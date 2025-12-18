PageProof unveils FIPS-compliant digital signing for secure creative approvals

PageProof unveils digital signing

Enterprise-grade, secure, verifiable digital approvals built into PageProof perfect for creative workflows in regulated industries.

Our goal was to bring formal digital signing into the PageProof workflow without slowing approvers down – adding security, not steps, and without changing how teams already review and approve work.” — Gemma Rann, CEO at PageProof

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof , the industry-leading online proofing platform for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced the release of digital signing – bringing secure, verifiable approvals directly into creative and marketing workflows, without adding friction for reviewers.Unlike traditional document-signing tools, PageProof digital signing is purpose-built for creative and marketing approvals – where files evolve, versions matter, and audit is critical.Digital signing has become essential across government, healthcare, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and other highly regulated industries where accountability, compliance, and audit are non-negotiable. PageProof’s latest feature provides organizations with a seamless way to capture verified approvals while maintaining the intuitive review experience teams rely on.MEETING THE NEEDS OF MODERN APPROVAL WORKFLOWSAcross multiple sectors, digital signing plays a crucial role:* Government: Accelerates approvals for public-sector communications while keeping records fully auditable. Campaigns, public service announcements, and internal materials move faster through review.* Pharmaceuticals: Secures approvals for regulatory submissions, SOPs, batch documentation, and creative materials such as packaging, brochures, and patient leaflets – with complete traceability.* Healthcare: Ensures secure approvals for consent forms, insurance information packs, training videos, and marketing materials tied to health campaigns.* Finance & Banking: Speeds up approvals for onboarding documents, investment materials, internal reporting, and client-facing collateral through verified, traceable sign-offs.* Packaging & Manufacturing: Tracks approvals for artwork, packaging, technical documentation, and how-to videos, while preserving a tamper-proof audit trail.* Legal & Professional Services: Supports secure signing of regulated marketing materials, and approval workflows where traceability and accountability are essential.* Education: Streamlines signing for enrolment forms, prospectuses, academic content, and event collateral.* Marketing, Creative & Agencies: Meets compliance requirements imposed by regulated clients, while maintaining fast, multi-stage creative approval workflows.Across all these industries, digital signing links every approval to a verified individual – ensuring decisions are traceable and tamper-evident.BRINGING DIGITAL SIGNING DIRECTLY INTO THE PAGEPROOF WORKFLOWPageProof’s new digital signing capability combines cryptographic rigor with the platform’s signature simplicity.“Our goal was to bring formal digital signing into the PageProof workflow without slowing approvers down,” said Gemma Rann, CEO at PageProof. “This release does exactly that – adding security, not steps, and without changing how teams already review and approve work.”Approvers sign off on proofs as usual, while PageProof handles compliance behind the scenes. Each approval generates a verified digital signature that uniquely ties the signer’s identity to the proof version and timestamp. Teams gain confidence and accountability without altering their day-to-day workflow.Administrators can also configure authentication windows, allowing users to securely sign multiple proofs within a defined timeframe to keep reviews moving efficiently.POWERED BY FIPS-COMPLIANT, POST-QUANTUM-READY SECURITYWith this launch, PageProof introduces FIPS 204–compliant digital signing using the ML-DSA-87 algorithm, delivering quantum-resistant, enterprise-grade protection designed to withstand evolving cryptographic threats.Every signature becomes part of PageProof’s immutable audit trail – an ideal asset for governance, compliance reviews, and long-term recordkeeping.Key benefits include:* Verified, tamper-proof proof approvals* FIPS 204–compliant, ML-DSA-87 digital signatures* Quantum-resistant cryptographic protection* Permanent, immutable audit trails for every proof* A seamless, secure experience with no added reviewer friction“Digital signing reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and forward-thinking workflows,” said Marcus Radich, CTO at PageProof. “It’s built for teams where every approval matters and every signature must stand the test of time.”PART OF PAGEPROOF’S ‘12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS’ FESTIVE FEATURE ROLLOUTDigital signing is the latest addition to PageProof’s annual 12 Days of Christmas release, which introduced a new customer-focused feature each day during the first twelve days of December.This launch represents a major step forward for organizations seeking both speed and certainty in their review and approval processes.ABOUT PAGEPROOFPageProof is a leading online proofing platform that streamlines creative and marketing review and approval workflows for enterprise teams worldwide. Files of any kind can be securely shared in just a few clicks, with powerful tools to automate workflows, manage feedback, and maintain full visibility throughout the approval process.As a triple-layer-encrypted, enterprise-grade platform with purpose-built integrations across design, communication, and project-management tools, PageProof helps teams move faster while staying compliant. The addition of cryptographic digital signing further strengthens PageProof’s commitment to secure, audit-ready approvals.Learn more at pageproof.com.

