WorldSound Announces Exclusive Partnership with Peter Keys

Peter Keys on stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd Peter Keys in his Stoner Creek Studio Warren Wyatt and Peter Keys at Stoner Creek Studio

Celebrated Lynyrd Skynyrd Keyboardist, Songwriter & Producer Embarks on New Global Music Ventures

I’m super excited to join forces with WorldSound and American Artiste. This partnership opens a ton of new creative horizons and I’m looking forward to sharing my music with fans around the globe.”” — Peter Keys

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Keys Aligns Exclusively with WorldSound (Seattle) and American Artiste (London)WorldSound, the Seattle-based management company and record label, together with its affiliated London company American Artiste, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with acclaimed Nashville musician Peter Keys. This strategic collaboration marks a new chapter for Keys, promising a dynamic blend of artistry and innovation for audiences worldwide.Global Music Releases and Media Ventures:Through his partnership with WorldSound, Peter Keys will release new original music and his vast catalog of songs globally via Virgin Music Group. His expanding repertoire includes not only albums and singles but also original compositions for television, advertising, and film scores. This wide-ranging creative output reflects Keys’ commitment to innovation and his influence across multiple dimensions of entertainment.Career Highlights: A Legacy of Musical Excellence:Peter Keys is renowned for his remarkable versatility, artistry, and impact on the global music scene. His career spans decades and includes collaborations with legendary bands and musicians such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Parliament/Funkadelic, Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Slightly Stoopid and a host of other celebrated artists. Keys continues to tour as the keyboard player for the iconic Lynyrd Skynyrd, further cementing his place among rock music’s elite.In addition to his onstage achievements, Keys has contributed his talents to a diverse array of projects, earning recognition for his musical prowess and creative vision. Peter Keys can be seen on tour with the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd throughout 2026. Stoner Creek Studio : A Hub for Top-Level ProductionBased in Nashville, Peter Keys built, owns and operates Stoner Creek Studio, a premier recording and production facility with a treasure trove of vintage gear. The studio has become a creative home for top-level artists, recently producing the "Miles Away" album for Shelly Rena — Dolly Parton's cousin. At Stoner Creek, Keys continues to push boundaries, shaping the sound of contemporary music while honoring its roots.Synergy and Creative Impact:The partnership between Peter Keys and WorldSound Founder Warren Wyatt is fueled by a shared vision and mutual respect. Their combined expertise has already led to groundbreaking creative endeavors, setting a precedent for what’s possible when artistry and strategic leadership unite.“Peter Keys is a visionary artist whose talent and dedication inspire us. We look forward to elevating an already world class accomplished musician to new heights, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.” — Warren Wyatt, Founder, WorldSound.Ongoing Releases: Monthly Singles and latest track 'Shattered':Building on this momentum, Peter Keys and the WorldSound team are releasing original music monthly on all digital service providers. Notably, Keys’ recent semi-biographical single “Shattered” has garnered significant attention, resonating with audiences and critics alike for its raw emotion and storytelling.Looking Ahead: Major Releases and Global Collaborations in 2026Looking to the future, Peter Keys and the WorldSound team are preparing for major new releases and exciting collaborations throughout 2026. Fans and industry professionals can anticipate a series of innovative projects that will continue to elevate Keys’ legacy and influence in the music world.

