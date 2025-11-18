Andrew Reed Unleashes Dominance & Control: A Prog-Rock Odyssey Born from Fire and Loss

Andrew Reed dominance & control album cover

With the release of his epic opus album, resident Andrew Reed proves creative juices are flowing from storm & fire damaged North Carolina.

Helene destroyed our bridge and only way out, then wild fires followed. It's through these natural disasters that THIS album’s timing seems fitting as it's about the STRENGTH built through OVERCOMING!” — Andrew Reed

ASHVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Songwriter/Studio Creative/Guitar Whiz, Andrew Reed, has a track record of releasing profound, exploratory music. He is known for isolating himself in the wilderness, separating himself from society for extended periods of time. Then coming back into the world and producing music that could be a it's own new genre called “EPIC.After all of what he calls, “Tough Hits,” summarizing his devastating losses, Reed has written and produced an album which is startlingly unique. Dominance & Control - a prog rock, concept album, the 2nd in a trilogy, with each song represented part of the story of the Rise and Decline of Rockstar Cezar in dramatic thematic videos – fusing Roman History, Sci-Fi & Rock n’ Roll! How EPIC is THAT!Reed is no lightweight in any endeavor he does. Perhaps a product of the massive losses in his life. He shares his insights on the Podcast, “What Are You Willing to Throw Your Life Away On?” After the loss of his second child via a tragic car wreck, Reed dedicated himself to Intelligence, Helpfulness and Goodness. This comes out in spades in his art.This album Dominance & Control, is literally born out of the ashes of the Black Cove/Big Hungry forest fires. Reed barely escaped, but not without physical injury and massive property damage. “A fire loss is a different type of loss… It is destabilizing to say the least… This, in my case, is another cumulative loss…" - Andrew ReedDominance & Control illustrates that life on every level or scale has a desire for Control…which is an impulse to Dominate… Of course, there is struggle involved in this type of endeavor. This album goes into this idea, illustrated through the life of Rockstar Cezar… Andrew Reed himself has had significant struggles…"I am fairly well-armored for this world…toughened and yet softened at the same time by Life’s brutal realities and setbacks, some so horrible that he sought the darkness of a basement for weeks… But there have also been amazing attainments in worldly terms… But the Light and Dark sides of Life come together in this album…the great struggle of Life that we all face based on this fundamental impulse for Control." - Andrew ReedDominance & Control is a lush sonic landscape filled with “Riff Rock” that compels the listener to move, to workout at the gym, to tackle everyday challenges, to accomplish things."The exceptional level of energy that permeates every track on this musical journey inspire action and Intelligence." "The album is full of incredible catchy guitar work that compels the listener to hit the replay button and ponder the philosophical content." - Warren Wyatt, CEO WorldSound, LLCThe vinyl double album of Dominance & Control has just been released.Genre: Ethereal Rock, Art Rock, Prog RockSound Description: Jethro Tull meets Led Zepplin and Blue Oyster CultThe Story:The Rise and Decline of Rockstar Cezar. By Crossing the Rubicon Cezar sends an entire nation into civil war. He is victorious, but it comes with a high cost. He is successful in worldly terms, but the glitter of glory fades… Cezar dies and then goes into the Afterworld… Only to be reconstituted in another life…Key Tracks:• Thunder in My Soul• Pulsar (I Came, I Saw, I Conquered)• Sky Pilot• King of Things, Lord of More• Minstrel Boy

Pulsar (I Came, I Saw, I Conquered) (Official Music Video) from dominance & control

