Canadian Musician Dave Sereny Unveils 'Brighter Days' for World Positivity Month

Dave Sereny, aka "King Dave" Brighter Days by Dave Sereny Betty Beata

Brighter Days - a Global Anthem of Hope and Positivity available now on all streaming platforms worldwide

I wanted to write something that speaks directly to the heart, giving people a sense of hope and reminding them they’re not alone.” — Dave Sereny

TORONTO, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Canadian musician Dave Sereny, also known as King Dave, is set to inspire listeners worldwide with his latest single, “Brighter Days,” available now on all streaming platforms. The uplifting new track arrives at a crucial time, coinciding with World Mental Health Month and the global celebration of October as the Month of Positivity.“Brighter Days” is a heartfelt anthem that offers hope, encouragement, and unity to people everywhere. With its soulful melodies and empowering lyrics, the song invites listeners to look forward with optimism, reminding everyone that even in challenging times, brighter days are ahead.Dave Sereny shares, “Get ready to feel the sunshine with ‘Brighter Days’ — the happiest music on Earth. This uplifting anthem is a soulful call for unity, hope, and love, reminding us all that we can do better together. Let the joy-filled groove lift your spirit and brighten your day.”Known for his emotive songwriting and genre-blending artistry, Sereny was inspired to create “Brighter Days” as a message of support for those struggling with uncertainty, anxiety, or sadness. “Music has the power to heal and unite,” Sereny adds. ”Releasing Brighter Days in October holds special significance as World Positivity Month, a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness and promoting mental well-being. By launching “Brighter Days” this month, Sereny aims to amplify the importance of positivity, empathy, and support for mental health. October’s designation as the Month of Positivity further underscores the song’s mission to uplift spirits and foster connection.Warren Wyatt, CEO of The WorldSound Label Group added: "We all need music right now more than ever and Dave Sereny's new release Brighter Days is like a ray of audio sunshine in a world increasingly filled with darkness".The song and video for “Brighter Days” is available now across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans and supporters are encouraged to share the song’s message and join the movement toward hope and positivity. Stream Brighter Days here For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:• Public Relations Contact: warren@worldsound.com / +1-808-333-4224About Dave Sereny: Dave Sereny is a Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer celebrated for his soulful sound and heartfelt lyrics. With multiple albums and international performances to his name, Sereny continues to inspire audiences with music that uplifts and connects. Also known professionally as King Dave, Sereny has non stop new music coming monthly throughout 2025 and into 2026.Dave Sereny is also the founder of Canadian Record Label Groove United. Groove United is distributed globally by The WorldSound Music Group. WorldSound Music Group has offices in Seattle and London. Look for additional Groove United / WorldSound releases by Dave Sereny and his wife Betty Beata in November, 2025.Both Dave Sereny and his Wife Betty Beata have a global vision sharing their uplifting, positive music and have a special connection to Europe and Hungry in particular. The creative couple are currently planning their first joint international tour for 2026 with live shows across the globe including a very special homecoming show in Budapest Hungary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.