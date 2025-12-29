Madison Insurance Group Golf Ambassador Don Wright Wins at DJ Khaled’s ‘We The Best’ Celebrity Studded Golf Classic

Don Wright celebrates his first-place finish at DJ Khaled’s ‘We The Best’ Golf Classic, proudly holding the championship trophy while representing Madison Insurance Group. Don Wright celebrates his first-place finish at DJ Khaled’s ‘We The Best’ Golf Classic, proudly holding the championship trophy while representing Madison Insurance Group. Don Wright celebrates his first-place finish at DJ Khaled’s ‘We The Best’ Golf Classic, proudly holding the championship trophy while representing Madison Insurance Group.

Wright’s win at Miami’s premier charity tournament places Madison Insurance Group on the national stage

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group gained national visibility after senior golfer and brand ambassador Don Wright captured a victory at DJ Khaled’s star-studded “We The Best Golf Classic,” part of the annual We The Best Weekend in Miami.The win drew widespread attention after images from the tournament circulated across social media, prominently featuring Madison Insurance Group’s logo as Wright celebrated alongside the championship trophy. Wright claimed first place at the high-profile charity event, held at the Miami Beach Golf Club and attended by athletes, entertainers, business leaders, and philanthropists.Wright is a professional golfer, two-time collegiate All-American, and dedicated youth mentor whose career has been shaped by perseverance and purpose.Raised in a single-parent household in upstate New York, he discovered golf at age 11 and has since earned 21 professional titles, competed on multiple tours, and appeared in nationally televised competitions. Off the course, Wright is known for mentoring young golfers and using the sport to create opportunity for the next generation.His victory at the "We The Best" Golf Classic reflected not only athletic excellence but also a shared commitment to philanthropy and community impact. Hosted by the We The Best Foundation, the tournament supports youth empowerment and community development initiatives nationwide. This year’s event generated significant philanthropic impact, including a donation to the Fore Life Foundation, which uses golf to empower vulnerable youth across the country.The golf tournament was part of DJ Khaled’s two-day We The Best Weekend, a Miami celebration marking the milestone 50th birthdays of Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck. The event drew a record 180 golfers and featured celebrity appearances, VIP receptions, auctions, and entertainment, cementing its status as one of Miami’s most anticipated charitable gatherings.“Madison Insurance Group is deeply committed to philanthropy, and Don Wright represents those values both on and off the golf course,” said Mark Jacobs, chairman of Madison Insurance Group. “We are proud to support an ambassador who competes at the highest level while consistently giving back and uplifting others.”As a brand ambassador, Wright represents Madison Insurance Group in competitive golf and charitable initiatives, aligning with the company’s mission to create opportunity, expand access, and support long-term financial stability.“I have a deep appreciation for what Madison Insurance Group does—helping businesses protect their legacy, manage catastrophe risk, share surplus profits, and build long-term financial strength,” Wright said. “Their solutions give entrepreneurs access to strategies typically reserved for large corporations. I’m proud to wear the logo because it represents opportunity, innovation, and a genuine commitment to the communities they serve.”Madison Insurance Group plans to continue supporting Wright’s competitive and philanthropic efforts and expects to expand its ambassador initiatives throughout 2026, spotlighting leadership, service, and community impact.For more information, visit www.madisoninsurancegroup.org. About Madison Insurance GroupMadison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in protecting business revenue and mitigating financial disruption. With a focus on catastrophic risk protection and financial optimization, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing long-term financial efficiency. Learn more at www.madisoninsurancegroup.org About the We The Best FoundationFounded by Grammy Award-winning artist and entrepreneur DJ Khaled, the We The Best Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved youth. Through scholarships, community programs, STEAM initiatives, after-school support, and cultural enrichment, the foundation creates pathways for young people to reach their full potential. Its annual We The Best Weekend and Golf Classic unite leaders across sports, entertainment, and business to drive meaningful philanthropic impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.