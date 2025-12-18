New Podcast Reveals The Human Cost Of Construction Accidents and The Legal Fights That Follow

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria fell 30 feet when a rotten scaffold plank gave way beneath her boots. She's paralyzed from the waist down. The construction company knew the equipment was defective. They used it anyway.That's not a hypothetical. That's Episode 1 of Hard Hats & Justice , the new podcast from veteran construction accident attorney Chris Gorayeb and it's just the beginning.Launching today on Libsyn, Hard Hats & Justice pulls back the tarp on New York's construction industry: the catastrophic injuries that happen daily, the companies that gamble with worker safety, and the legal battles that force accountability when someone loses everything on the job.Chris Gorayeb doesn't deal in abstractions. He deals in fractured spines, widows' settlements, and jury verdicts that make billion-dollar developers sweat. Every case he talks about is real. Every injury was preventable. Every fight cost someone years of their life.Chris Gorayeb has spent over 40 years fighting for injured construction workers because he's seen what happens when companies value deadlines over human beings. As founding partner of Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. , he's secured billions in verdicts and settlements, holding developers, contractors, and corporations accountable when they fail to protect the people building this city.Now he's bringing those stories—and the legal expertise behind them—directly to workers, families, and anyone who needs to understand what really happens when safety gets sacrificed.AVAILABLE NOW:Episode 1: "Maria's Fall: The Law That Saved Her Life"How New York's Scaffolding Law (§240) became the difference between financial ruin and justice for a paralyzed worker.Listen: directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/show/d1cdd591-ca92-49c4-9fe8-cfdf352ffa2d/id/39296425Episode 2: "The Ladder That Lied"A defective ladder. A carpenter's shattered spine. An $11 million jury verdict that sent a message.Listen: directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/show/d1cdd591-ca92-49c4-9fe8-cfdf352ffa2d/id/39297715Episode 3: "The Judgment They Tried to Erase"When a construction company tried to bury a $5 million judgment through appeals and evasive tactics—and lost.Listen: directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/show/d1cdd591-ca92-49c4-9fe8-cfdf352ffa2d/id/39298895Episode 4: "The Most Dangerous Jobs on a Construction Site"The roles and sites with the highest fatality rates—and why legal protections keep failing the people who need them most.Listen: directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/show/d1cdd591-ca92-49c4-9fe8-cfdf352ffa2d/id/39299495Construction remains one of America's deadliest professions. Despite laws designed to protect workers—like New York Labor Law §240, often called the Scaffolding Law—unsafe conditions, defective equipment, and corporate negligence continue causing life-altering injuries and deaths.Hard Hats & Justice is the podcast that names names, explains rights, and shows exactly how justice gets won when companies think they're untouchable.About Gorayeb & Associates , P.C.Founded in 1986, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. is one of New York's leading personal injury law firms, specializing in construction accident litigation. The firm has represented more than 12,000 injured workers and secured over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.