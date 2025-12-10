Gorayeb & Associates to Distribute 4,000 Holiday Toys at Community Events Across NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gorayeb & Associates , widely recognized throughout New York as The Lawyers of the People , announced today its participation in a series of community Christmas events across New York City, where the firm will collaborate with local organizations and community leaders to help distribute over 4,000 toys and items to children during the holiday season. The firm will participate in four community events taking place throughout Manhattan and Queens on December 14th, 18th, and 20th.The Christmas distribution effort is part of the firm’s longstanding commitment to supporting New York’s immigrant and working-class families, especially during the holiday season. Each event is expected to bring together hundreds of parents and children for a joyful community celebration filled with holiday spirit, music, and family-friendly activities.The first event will take place on Sunday, December 14th at 1:00 p.m. at the Armenian Church in Manhattan, held in collaboration with Frente Hispano Local 79. Later that afternoon, at 3:00 p.m., Gorayeb & Associates will join the Ecuadorian Civic Committee for an additional community celebration in Queens. On Thursday, December 18th at 5:00 p.m., the firm will participate in the annual Holiday Parranda en el Barrio parade in collaboration with the NYPD 23rd Precinct, where toys and items will be distributed to families at the end of the parade route. The holiday initiative will conclude on Saturday, December 20th at 3:00 p.m. at Queens Theatre in Corona, in collaboration with cultural organization Sisa Pakari, for another community gathering focused on sharing holiday cheer with local families.These holiday events reflect what the firm values most – unity, family, and supporting the communities that inspire their work. “For more than forty years, we have stood with New York’s workers and immigrant families, and we are honored to continue participating in initiatives that bring joy and hope to so many children during the Christmas season.”Staff members, volunteers, and community partners will join together at each location to help ensure a welcoming and organized experience for families. Gorayeb & Associates also welcomes local media and community leaders to attend and help share the spirit of these holiday celebrations with the broader public.For more than four decades, Gorayeb & Associates has served as one of New York’s leading legal advocates for construction workers, laborers, and immigrant families. The firm remains committed to supporting the communities it serves through legal representation as well as cultural, educational, and social initiatives that strengthen and uplift families across New York.Media Contact:

