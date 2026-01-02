72 Million Americans Have No Retirement Savings as 'A Check for Life' Launches National Lifetime Income Initiative

A Check For Life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial educator Terence Bradford today announced the launch of A Check for Life , a national financial education initiative designed to help one million Americans secure dependable lifetime income amid a growing retirement shortfall.Recent data highlights the scope of the problem. According to Investopedia, an estimated 72 million Americans have no retirement savings at all. Gallup reports that roughly four in ten Americans lack a retirement account, while AARP has found that one in five Americans over age 50 has saved nothing. Even among those who planned ahead, many now question whether their savings will last through retirement. Check for Life was created to address this gap by focusing on income sustainability rather than traditional accumulation-based retirement advice. The platform emphasizes structured planning approaches intended to produce reliable monthly income throughout retirement, regardless of market volatility or longevity risk.“Many Americans are approaching retirement without a clear understanding of how long their money needs to last or how to generate consistent income,” Bradford said. “Our goal is to provide education around lifetime income strategies so people can make informed decisions about their financial future.”The initiative includes educational programming, real-world case studies, and planning frameworks aimed at individuals often described as the “middle majority” — people who earn too much to rely on public assistance but not enough to retire comfortably on savings alone. This includes teachers, healthcare workers, and small business owners who face increasing financial uncertainty later in life.By shifting the conversation from market performance to income reliability, A Check for Life seeks to offer practical guidance to those concerned about outliving their savings and depending solely on Social Security, which currently averages roughly $1,800 per month for retirees.About A Check for LifeA Check for Life is a financial education platform focused on addressing America’s retirement income crisis through lifetime income planning strategies. Hosted by Terence Bradford, the initiative provides educational resources for individuals seeking long-term income security rather than investment speculation. More information is available at https://acheckforlife.com/ Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.