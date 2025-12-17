MPD Makes Arrest in Southern Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who shot a man in Southeast.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 11:46 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for a report of sounds of gunshots. A short time later, an adult male walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation subsequently revealed that the victim was shot in the 2200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30-year-old Granderson McClenton Spruill III, of Suitland, MD, was taken into custody and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

CCN: 25020278

###