MPD Makes Arrest in Southern Avenue Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who shot a man in Southeast.
On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 11:46 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for a report of sounds of gunshots. A short time later, an adult male walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation subsequently revealed that the victim was shot in the 2200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.
On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30-year-old Granderson McClenton Spruill III, of Suitland, MD, was taken into custody and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.
CCN: 25020278
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.