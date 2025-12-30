TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2026 Mayor’s FitDC Fresh Start 5K

On Thursday, January 1, 2026, the Mayor’s FitDC Fresh Start 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 6:00 a.m.

to 1:00 p.m.:

South Capitol Street from M Street to N Street, SE

Half Street from S Street to Potomac Avenue, SW

R Street from Half Street to South Capitol Street, SW

Anacostia Drive from South Capitol Street to Nicholson Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

South Capitol Street from M Street to Firth Sterling Avenue, SE

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to Half Street, SW

Potomac Avenue from N Street to South Capitol Street, SE (residential traffic only)

Half Street from S Street to Potomac Avenue, SW

R Street from Half Street to South Capitol Street, SW

Anacostia Drive from South Capitol Street to Nicholson Street, SE

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

