MPD Arrest Suspect in Morse Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is announcing the arrest of the suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, at approximately 8:08 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of a shooting inside of an apartment in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Roy Lee Bennett Jr., of Northeast.

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 16-year-old Keyonte Johnson of Bladensburg, MD. Johnson has been charged, as an adult under Title 16, with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 25183804

