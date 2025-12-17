Suspects Sought in a Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to locate two suspects who assaulted a victim and took their property in Northwest.

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 1:28 a.m., the victim was walking in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, when they were approached by two suspects. The suspects pushed the victim to the ground and took their property. The suspects fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25174150

###