Smack Dab Expands Into Private Event Rentals While Deepening Its Commitment to Community

The Rogers Park cafe expands into private event rentals, offering a community-centered space for gatherings, celebrations, and connection.

Every event hosted here helps us feed more people, support more organizations, and reinvest in mutual aid.” — Teeny - Owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smack Dab, the Rogers Park cafe known for a decade of mutual aid, community meals, and neighborhood leadership, has officially expanded its offerings to include private event rentals. This milestone marks a natural next step for the beloved community hub, which has spent years uplifting neighbors through brunch, catering, the Holy Trinity Meal program, and access to the Free Love Fridge. Smack Dab is stepping into the new year with fresh ways for people to gather, celebrate, and build connections in a space rooted in care.

A DECADE OF COMMUNITY CARE EVOLVES INTO A GATHERING SPACE

For more than ten years, Smack Dab has invested deeply in Chicago’s food justice networks and community support systems. From donating thousands of dollars to local organizations to offering daily free meals, the restaurant has built a reputation as a place where nourishment meets solidarity. Opening the space for private event rentals is an intentional expansion that allows Smack Dab to host the very people and organizations who are shaping the future of the city.

This offering is designed with community alignment in mind. Smack Dab will provide preferred scheduling and priority access for groups such as nonprofits, mutual aid networks, LGBTQ organizations, arts collectives, school groups, and grassroots organizers. At the same time, the space remains available for office retreats, workshops, celebrations, and gatherings of all kinds. The team’s goal is to extend its mission by giving neighbors a place to come together in meaningful ways.

“We’re always looking for ways to grow Smack Dab that make our neighborhood stronger,” said Teeny, co-owner of Smack Dab. “Every event hosted here helps us feed more people, support more organizations, and reinvest in mutual aid. Growth only matters if it lets us make a bigger impact in the community.”

FLEXIBLE RENTAL OPTIONS DESIGNED FOR NEIGHBORS

Smack Dab now offers after hours rentals beginning at 3 p.m. any day of the week, as well as Monday through Thursday reservations during open hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The space is ideal for groups of 50 to 60 people, with smaller, more intimate gatherings fitting beautifully within the restaurant’s warm environment. During the warmer months, the patio may also be available to extend seating and provide an outdoor option for events.

All events are catered exclusively by Smack Dab, allowing organizers to enjoy the same quality, flavor, and creativity that has made the cafe a brunch favorite across the city. Food and beverage minimums can be tailored to the needs of each organization, and customized packages are available for those who rent the space.

BAR SERVICE ADDS NEW POSSIBILITIES FOR CELEBRATION

With its newly obtained liquor license, Smack Dab is now able to provide full bar service for private events. Beer, wine, and cocktails can be incorporated into any gathering, and the team is in the process of developing signature drinks that will debut later next year. This added offering gives event hosts an opportunity to bring extra energy, sparkle, or festivity to their celebrations, depending on the vibe they’re seeking.

EVERY EVENT FEEDS BACK INTO COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Each private event rental directly contributes to Smack Dab’s ongoing mission to nourish Chicago residents. Revenue will help sustain the Holy Trinity Meal (a drink, a sandwich and a sweet treat that any community member can come in and request as a free meal), support the mutual aid Love Fridge housed down the street, fund monthly community meals, and continue Smack Dab’s practice of donating to local organizations throughout the year. Hosting an event at Smack Dab is not just a celebration. It is participation in a larger ecosystem of care.

BOOKING NOW OPEN FOR THE NEW YEAR

Smack Dab invites neighbors, organizations, and community-driven groups to reach out and reserve the space for upcoming gatherings. The team is excited to offer this expanded opportunity in the new year and looks forward to seeing the cafe filled with events that reflect the passion and heart of the neighborhood.

To inquire about availability or discuss event needs, contact the team directly at teeny@smackdabchicago.com or visit smackdabchicago.com.

Smack Dab is ready to welcome a new year of connection, celebration, and community care where every gathering helps nourish a brighter, more supported Chicago.



