SMACK DAB DEEPENS ITS COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY CARE WITH HOLIDAY FOOD SUPPORT

smack dab chicago logo Community Care Holy Trinity Community Dinner - Always Vegan

From holiday side dishes to daily free meals, Smack Dab strengthens its community centered mission through the winter season.

Being able to feed people who need it is the greatest gift of all. We will keep finding ways to make sure nobody goes hungry.” — Teeny - Owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smack Dab, the Rogers Park neighborhood staple known for its brunch menu, community centered catering, private event rentals, and longstanding commitment to community care, expanded its mutual aid efforts throughout Thanksgiving week while continuing its annual Black Lives Matter Friday tradition. Rather than treating the day after Thanksgiving as a rush for deals, Smack Dab used the moment to stay grounded in care and food access for neighbors across the city.

For Smack Dab, the day after a feast is a time for rest, reflection, and solidarity. Owner Teeny shared that the team intentionally rejects the consumer frenzy often associated with Black Friday in favor of something more meaningful. Black Lives Matter Friday is one of the ways Smack Dab ties its daily work in brunch service, catering, and private events back to the values that guide the restaurant year round. As part of the tradition, the team donates 5 percent of the day’s sales to My Block My Hood My City, an organization whose mission aligns strongly with Smack Dab’s values.

WHY MY BLOCK MY HOOD MY CITY

My Block My Hood My City was chosen because of its unwavering commitment to supporting young people, increasing access to resources in under resourced neighborhoods, and responding to real time needs across Chicago. Their programs provide seniors with essential supplies, create opportunities for youth, and mobilize volunteers during city wide crises. Smack Dab believes mutual aid requires investing in organizations that strengthen the ecosystem of justice, safety, and care. Partnering with My Block My Hood My City reflects the restaurant’s belief that community solidarity must remain a daily practice, not a seasonal gesture, whether they are feeding neighbors through brunch service, preparing catering orders, or hosting intimate private events.

185 HOLIDAY SIDES SHARED WITH NEIGHBORS

Throughout Thanksgiving week, Smack Dab donated 185 holiday sides to the Love Fridge, which were claimed quickly by community members experiencing food insecurity. The outpouring of donations from customers made the effort possible. Teeny noted that the speed at which the food disappeared reflects the real and ongoing need in the neighborhood. With community support, Smack Dab will repeat this initiative for both Hanukkah and Christmas to ensure neighbors continue to have access to comforting holiday meals, just as they do through the restaurant’s daily offerings.

A DAILY FREE MEAL, NO QUESTIONS ASKED

Smack Dab continues to offer its free daily Holy Trinity Meal to anyone who needs it. This program provides a simple and nourishing meal with dignity and without barriers. No identification, no explanation, and no purchase is required. The team views this offering as a core expression of their values and a vital food access point for the community, sitting alongside the brunch menu, catering services, and private event gatherings that help fund these efforts.

MONTHLY COMMUNITY DINNER

On the first Wednesday of each month, Smack Dab hosts a community dinner that welcomes neighbors from all backgrounds. These dinners often support individuals and families who would otherwise struggle to access a warm meal. They also create a dependable gathering place where people can connect, laugh, share stories, and feel held by their community, similar to the sense of belonging guests often experience during brunch or at private events hosted in the space.

LOOKING AHEAD TO A DIFFICULT WINTER

Staff at Smack Dab have already begun discussing additional ways to support neighbors during the challenging winter months. After hearing from community members that January and February are especially tough, the team is exploring repeating the side dish initiative or launching other mutual aid efforts rooted in food access. These plans are shaped by the same spirit that guides their brunch service, catering collaborations, and private event hosting: feeding people well and caring for the community that sustains them.

Teeny shared, “We are grateful for this community and everything they pour into us. Being able to feed people who need it is the greatest gift of all. Our work has always been about solidarity, care, and showing up for our neighbors in real ways. We will keep finding ways to make sure nobody goes hungry.”

ABOUT SMACK DAB

Smack Dab is a queer woman owned neighborhood restaurant in Chicago offering beloved brunch, thoughtful catering options, and a welcoming private event rental space. The team is dedicated to community nourishment, mutual aid, and creating a space where everyone feels seen, fed, and supported.

For press inquiries or to speak directly with owner Teeny, please contact:

info@smackdabchicago.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.