Smack Dab Expands Mutual Aid Meals for Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity

CHICAGO, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smack Dab, a queer woman-owned neighborhood favorite known for its long-standing commitment to community care, has announced a major expansion of its mutual aid program. Effective immediately, any neighbor experiencing food insecurity can receive a free Holy Trinity Combo during the restaurant’s open hours. There are no forms, no gatekeeping, and no explanations required. Anyone who needs nourishment can walk in and ask.

A DAILY FREE MEAL WITH DIGNITY

The Holy Trinity Combo includes a basic drink, a classic sammie, and a simple pastry. While the estimated value is roughly twelve dollars, the meal is entirely free for those who need support. It can be accessed once per day during Smack Dab’s open hours. The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 8 AM to 2 PM and closed on Tuesdays.

Smack Dab emphasizes that this offering is not charity. It is mutual aid rooted in solidarity, dignity, and care. This expansion formalizes what the restaurant has been quietly doing for years.

YEARS OF MUTUAL AID AND COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Food insecurity has been rising across Chicago due to economic strain, housing instability, and gaps in the social safety net. For many neighbors, Smack Dab has already been a critical source of support. The restaurant has provided more than eighty thousand dollars in food, donations, and mutual aid meals throughout its history. This includes daily assistance, monthly community meals, holiday meal donations, and grassroots initiatives that reach far beyond the cafe’s walls.

By expanding the Holy Trinity Combo into a formally guaranteed daily offering, Smack Dab is responding to both community need and the ongoing stigma that keeps many people from seeking help.

“Our community is hurting, and too many people feel ashamed to say they are struggling,” said Teeny, co-owner of Smack Dab. “Mutual aid means we take care of each other. If you are hungry, you deserve to eat. If you are overwhelmed, you deserve support. Everyone deserves nourishment and dignity.”

COMMUNITY GRATITUDE AND HOW NEIGHBORS CAN SUPPORT

The announcement has already sparked a wave of appreciation across social platforms. Neighbors have shared messages like “thank you for your kindness,” “you are amazing,” and “this is the type of business our community needs to support.” These reactions reflect how deeply valued Smack Dab’s mutual aid work has been for years.

Many supporters have asked how they can help sustain the expanded daily meal program. Smack Dab shares a straightforward answer. When neighbors stop in for brunch, when workplaces order catering, or when organizations book private event rental, the restaurant is able to extend more mutual aid meals to food-insecure residents. This is not a promotional push. It is the practical reality of how community-driven support systems remain sustainable.

Smack Dab encourages residents, organizers, and community partners to share this announcement widely. Food insecurity often remains invisible. Reducing stigma requires visibility and collective responsibility.

“Everyone deserves to be fed,” Teeny added. “If we can lighten the load for even one person, that matters. If we can help a hundred, that matters even more. Our community shows up for us, and we will keep showing up for them.”

For more information about Smack Dab and its community work, visit smackdabchicago.com.

