Bolt Printing Expands Custom Sweatpants Printing to Include Down-the-Leg Designs

Bolt Printing expands custom sweatpants printing to include vertical leg placement Bolt Printing

New vertical leg placement expands beyond traditional hip decoration, offering more flexibility for custom sweatpants.

Leg printing gives customers more room to make their designs visible without sacrificing consistency or quality.” — Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing announced the expansion of its custom apparel capabilities to include down-the-leg printing on sweatpants, offering customers an alternative to traditional hip placement.Hip decoration has long been the standard location for custom sweatpants due to ease of alignment and production efficiency. However, demand has increased for larger, more visible designs commonly used in spiritwear, team apparel, events, and branded merchandise. Vertical leg printing allows designs to run along the length of the pant leg, creating a stronger visual presence while maintaining consistency across sizes.“Leg printing gives customers more room to make their designs visible without sacrificing consistency or quality,” said Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing.Adding leg placement introduces additional production considerations, including alignment, scaling, and consistency across different garment sizes. Bolt Printing’s in-house production process addresses these challenges by maintaining controlled setup standards and quality checks throughout printing.The expanded placement option gives customers flexibility to choose between traditional hip decoration and vertical leg designs without changing how they order or prepare artwork. The capability is now available as part of Bolt Printing’s standard custom sweatpants offerings.About Bolt PrintingFounded in 2009, Bolt Printing is a U.S.-based custom apparel manufacturer specializing in screen printing and embroidery. Built on transparency, quality, and fast turnaround, Bolt Printing produces custom apparel in-house for businesses, schools, organizations, and events nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.