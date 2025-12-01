PageProof launches Adobe Express add-on for fast and structured creative approvals

Adobe integrations with PageProof PageProof integrates seamlessly into Adobe Express

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for enterprise, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced the release of its latest add-on – this time for Adobe Express. As creative teams increasingly turn to Adobe Express for quick-turn content creation, PageProof’s new add-on brings structured proofing and approvals directly into their workspace.Building on PageProof’s existing add-ons for InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and After Effects, expanding into Adobe Express was a natural next step. Users can now create proofs, action feedback, and upload new versions – all without leaving Adobe Express.“With the Adobe Express add-on, we’re meeting creative teams where they work, helping them keep creative moving at speed while giving them the structure, visibility, and precision they expect when approving content across the Adobe ecosystem,” said Gemma Rann, CEO of PageProof.Key benefits of the PageProof add-on for Adobe Express The PageProof add-on is designed to help teams move faster and stay aligned while keeping everything organized in one place. Once installed, the add-on sits neatly in the Adobe Express sidebar. From there, users can:● Create a new proof in just a few clicks● View and reply to comments, download attachments, and mark them as done● Upload a new version while maintaining version history and visibility● Keep teams in sync without switching between tools or tabs.By integrating with Adobe Express, PageProof ensures designers, marketers, and content creators can keep momentum high, action feedback quickly, and stay fully in control of their approval process – supported by automated workflows, reminders, checklists, and a comprehensive audit trail.“Creative teams want clarity, accuracy, and a workflow they can depend on,” said Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof. “This add-on brings Adobe Express work into the same structured, auditable review process our customers rely on for every proof – no matter the pace or volume.”A consistent proofing experience across Creative CloudWith PageProof’s ecosystem of integrations – spanning Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Express – teams benefit from a consistent, structured review experience across every design environment. The Adobe Express add-on keeps feedback, versioning, and approvals right where creators work, reducing context switching and boosting productivity.Learn more about the PageProof add-on for Adobe Express.About PageProofPageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work simple and secure. Files of any kind can be shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools that automate approval workflows, enhance accuracy, and keep every detail pixel-perfect, providing feedback becomes fast and seamless.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

