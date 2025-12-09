PageProof introduces automated link checking for creative approvals

PageProof's link scanner surfaces URLs, internal jumps, and email links automatically PageProof's link scanner pop-up shows error warning on hover if error is detected

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof , the industry-leading online proofing platform for enterprise, creative agencies, and marketing teams worldwide, today announced the release of its new link scanner , which automatically identifies and surfaces links within static creative files, removing the need for manual link checks during approvals.The link scanner surfaces every detected link on a page – including internal navigation and email links – so reviewers can validate them quickly and with confidence.The feature is designed for creative, marketing, and compliance teams reviewing static assets such as brochures, PDFs, presentations, and other static digital materials.“This is another step in our mission to make creative approvals both effortless and precise,” said Gemma Rann, CEO and Co-founder of PageProof. “By clearly surfacing every link on a page, the link scanner gives reviewers absolute clarity without manual clicking, hunting, or uncertainty.”The launch comes as creative and marketing teams work with increasingly complex files. Assets that once included a single URL may now contain several tracking links, QR codes, internal page jumps, and embedded navigation – all of which must work perfectly before approval. These growing demands make manual verification slow, inconsistent, and prone to human error.AUTOMATED LINK CHECKING BUILT INTO APPROVALSInteractive elements are often overlooked during review because they can be hard to locate visually or repeated across large documents. When errors go unnoticed, the consequences are significant: broken customer journeys, compliance issues, distribution delays, or costly reprints.PageProof’s link scanner addresses this by offering:• Automatic page-by-page link detection• Clear visual highlighting of every detected link• One-click access to copy or validate link destinations• Support for internal navigation, email links, and external URLs across static files• Instant commenting to flag issues during review.This focused, page-by-page approach aligns with how reviewers naturally work, helping teams move quickly without missing critical details.A FRICTIONLESS APPROACH TO VERIFYING QR CODES AND BARCODESThe link scanner complements PageProof’s existing barcode and QR code scanner, which highlights codes directly on artwork, reveals encoded values and dimensions – helping teams verify technical requirements early in the review process.Together, these tools help creative teams check every link, QR code, and barcode with speed and confidence, without relying on manual scanning or repetitive checks.“Broken or incorrect links can silently derail a campaign. With our enhanced link-checking suite, we’ve built a system that verifies accuracy at scale – so teams can approve with confidence knowing every link behaves exactly as expected before it goes live,” said Marcus Radich, CTO and Co-founder of PageProof.BRINGING CLARITY AND CONSISTENCY TO APPROVALSWith content increasingly connected to landing pages, registration flows, product data, and digital experiences, the accuracy of every embedded action matters more than ever. PageProof’s latest release ensures link checking is no longer a tedious manual task, but a seamless, structured part of the approval workflow – helping teams approve faster without sacrificing accuracy or confidence.ABOUT PAGEPROOFPageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work simple and secure. Files of any kind can be shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools that automate approval workflows, enhance accuracy, and keep every detail pixel-perfect, providing feedback becomes fast and seamless.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.For more information, visit pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

