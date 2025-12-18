ECO IN THE CITY LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION WASTE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM TO BUILD CLEANER, SMARTER CITIES

Lainika Johnson, Founder & CEO of Eco in the City

Smart Technology and On-the-Ground Expertise Enable California’s Newest Waste Intelligence Company to Transform How Cities Manage Waste and Compliance

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eco in the City , a modern waste intelligence and compliance brand, today proudly announces its official launch—bringing a new era of urban sustainability powered by data, design, and human precision. Through advanced technology and hands-on service excellence, Eco in the City equips property managers, municipalities, and sustainability leaders with smarter systems for cleaner and more efficient urban environments.At the heart of the company’s innovation is Binsight360™, Eco in the City’s proprietary technology developed in partnership with WasteXAI, a leader in AI-driven waste analytics. This intelligent platform integrates smart sensors, real-time data insights, sustainability reporting, and strategic waste-flow optimization resulting in measurable improvements in compliance, cost reduction, and environmental stewardship.“Eco in the City is more than a service, it’s a movement,” said Lainika Johnson, Eco in the City Founder & CEO. “Our mission is to build cities where technology and humanity work in sync, transforming how waste is tracked, measured, and improved across multifamily, commercial, and municipal systems.”“When two hyper-focused teams—one driving automation and the other mastering operational excellence—join forces, the community wins. This partnership allows us to deliver a complete, scalable solution that empowers managers and municipalities to achieve key environmental compliance mandates like SB 1383 with unprecedented precision. It’s about more than meeting a goal; it's about making an essential service more efficient, transparent, and less burdensome on the communities we serve. This collaboration ensures that communities benefit directly through enhanced compliance, cost-savings that can be reinvested, and a truly optimized waste-flow that improves their quality of life,” said Shamir Hyman, WasteXAI CEO & Founder.Eco in the City is powered by a leadership team with decades of experience in waste operations, sustainability initiatives, and property performance optimization. The company collaborates with municipalities, ESG-focused organizations, and technology innovators to support compliance with leading regulations and environmental mandates.“Eco in the City delivers what the waste industry has long needed—real data and real solutions. By integrating AI with hands-on expertise and a personal touch, EITC elevates trash logistics to the next level,” said Johnnise Downs, Principal at Sacramento Capital Solutions.In addition to WasteXAI, Eco in the City works alongside key strategic partners that help expand its impact across the region. These partners include Municipal and ESG Program Partners who support compliance with SB 1383, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and other statewide waste mandates, as well as Multi-Property Operators who manage multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial sites throughout California. Together, these collaborations allow Eco in the City to pair precise technology with consistent daily operations, redefining what sustainable, data-driven waste management can look like. The result is a model proving that when people, innovation, and precision come together, entire cities benefit.For more information about Eco in the City and its integrated waste solutions, please visit www.ecointhecity.com About Eco in the City:Eco in the City is a waste intelligence and compliance company transforming municipal and property-level sustainability through smart systems, real-time analytics, and human-centered service. Powered by Binsight360™, the company helps clients optimize waste flow, reduce costs, enhance compliance, and build cleaner, greener cities. Learn more at www.ecointhecity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.