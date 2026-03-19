WOMEN & WEALTH SUMMIT IGNITES BOLD CONVERSATIONS ON CAPITAL, OWNERSHIP AND FINANCIAL POWER

Founder Ange Matthews and “Building the First Million: Decisions, Discipline, and Momentum" Panelists Attendees at the Women & Wealth Summit in NYC. Ange Matthews, Founder of the Happy Investor Method® and the Women and Wealth Summit.

Founder Ange Matthews Leads Cross-Industry Dialogue On Investing, Capital Strategy And The Shift From Six-Figure Income To Seven-Figure Net Worth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Women & Wealth Summit, a highly curated investment and capital strategy experience founded by Personal Finance Expert and Investor Ange Matthews, convened over 70 accomplished women in New York City leading up to Women’s History Month for an immersive gathering designed to move participants from income generation to intentional wealth leadership. Carrying the energy and momentum of the live event, the virtual experience will take place at 7 p.m. EST on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 with free registration here Held in the financial capital of the world honoring the economic and societal contributions of women, the Summit addressed a consequential yet often overlooked reality. While women are achieving unprecedented professional advancement and income growth, access to sophisticated investment frameworks and long-term capital positioning remains disproportionately limited. The Women & Wealth Summit delivered structured frameworks, disciplined investment insight, and applied capital planning in an environment built for intellectual rigor and sophisticated financial dialogue.“I started my career earning $40,000 a year in New York City,” says Matthews. “Through intentional investments in public markets, private companies, and real estate, including the acquisition of a Wyndham-branded hotel with other investors, I became a passive millionaire. The Women & Wealth Summit was intentionally designed to close the gap between income and wealth. When women step into the next version of themselves, learn to position capital, evaluate opportunity, and think beyond the next paycheck, they begin building lives that are truly work optional.”An electric cross-industry forum, the Women & Wealth Summit brought together a dynamic mix of women spanning sectors including healthcare, law, technology, education, and entrepreneurship, transforming the New York City event into the epicenter of bold conversations about capital, ownership, and financial power. Standout panels included “The Wealth Identity Shift: How Millionaires Think, Allocate, and Scale” featuring 20-year financial services veteran Mina Black; nationally recognized personal finance educator Sandy Smith; former pharmacist Susan Chin; and Harvard Business School alum and global real estate investor Ruth Cenat. Panelists unpacked the pivotal transition from income to ownership, asset class strategy, wealth in relationships and more.The Summit’s second powerhouse conversation, “Building the First Million: Decisions, Discipline, and Momentum,” brought together transportation engineering leader Daphne King; seasoned legal expert Shari Oliver; TEDx speaker Dr. Judy Wright; asset management attorney Natasha Saxton; as well as author and education consultant Debra Pierce-Kanston for a candid discussion on early wealth decisions, calculated risk, scaling net worth, and the discipline required to sustain long-term financial growth.For those who missed the live gathering, the next evolution of the summit is Women & Wealth: The Virtual Experience, a free two-day immersive event taking place Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. EST. This expansion of the movement is designed for women who already know how to earn and are ready to learn how to allocate.Attendees will explore the wealth identity shift, learn how investing truly works, understand how thousands can grow into millions, and calculate their personal “work optional” number while uncovering what it takes to move from six-figure income to seven-figure net worth. General admission is free and registration is now open at https://www.happyinvestorcourses.com/womenandwealthvirtual ABOUT ANGE MATTHEWSAnge Matthews is an award-winning personal finance expert and founder of the Happy Investor Method, a financial education platform that empowers individuals and organizations to achieve financial independence and build lasting wealth. With over 15 years of investment experience, she developed the Money Mastery Program, now used by companies to enhance employee financial well-being, while focusing on closing the wealth gap for women and people of color. Starting from six-figure debt and a $40K salary, Ange taught herself how to invest and create wealth, and now shares her practical, joyful strategies through workshops and corporate programs. She has collaborated with top organizations including Goldman Sachs, Ralph Lauren, the New York Philharmonic, ConvertKit, and National Grid, and her work has been featured by The New York Times, HuffPost, Nasdaq, NerdWallet, NPR, NBC, Good Day D.C., and more. Recognized for her leadership and impact, she has been honored by Harvard’s Women of Color in Leadership and Color Magazine’s 40 Under 40, and serves as a board member of the Afrounicorn Foundation, supporting underserved communities through her private $20K fund. For more information, visit happyinvestormethod.com

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