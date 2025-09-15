DIVERSION CENTER BRINGS NATIONAL ATTENTION TO BEYOND THE TRIGGER CURRICULUM TO KEEP STUDENTS SAFE

Beyond the Trigger Gun Violence Curriculum Workbook Dr. Derek Collins, founder of The Diversion Center

Schools And CVI Programs Urged To Take Action To Prevent Gun Violence And Protect Youth Through Diversion Center’s Evidence-Based Curriculum

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Diversion Center is bringing national attention to its Shoot Film Not Guns: Beyond the Trigger Gun Violence Curriculum, a comprehensive program designed to help schools, community violence intervention (CVI) programs, and government agencies prevent violence, save lives, and create safer environments for youth.Gun violence has tragically become the leading cause of death for children in the United States, underscoring the urgent need for proactive, evidence-based interventions. Schools and organizations that implement these proven programs consistently see significant reductions in violent incidents, a critical step as districts and families confront the devastating realities of recent school shootings.“With Shoot Film Not Guns, we’re transforming how schools and communities approach gun violence prevention,” said Dr. Derek Collins, founder of The Diversion Center and developer of the curriculum. “This is not just about reducing statistics. It's about giving young people the tools to make better decisions, the skills to thrive, and a future they can believe in. We’re challenging students to ‘shoot film, not guns,’ and to channel their energy into creativity and innovation instead of violence.”This curriculum goes beyond compliance mandates, offering a comprehensive solution rooted in prevention and youth empowerment to ensure children have safe spaces to learn and grow. State and federal funding, including school safety grants, can be used to implement programs like Beyond the Trigger, making it an accessible solution for districts and agencies nationwide.Unlike traditional programs focused solely on discipline or reactive measures, Beyond the Trigger combines evidence-based psychoeducation with skill-building and career development. Students first participate in group sessions covering essential topics such as anger management, conflict resolution, trauma, decision-making, social-emotional learning, and coping strategies. These lessons strengthen emotional intelligence and resilience while addressing the root causes of violence.After building a foundation of self-awareness and emotional skills, students are introduced to cutting-edge tools like AI-powered content creation platforms. Through these tools, they create digital public service announcements and other media projects promoting violence prevention. This dual approach not only helps students understand the consequences of violence, but also equips them with real-world skills to become AI consultants and content creators, opening pathways to entrepreneurship and long-term success.To ensure effective delivery, The Diversion Center provides comprehensive training for schools, CVI agencies, and community-based organizations. This training empowers professionals with practical strategies for firearm safety education, trauma-informed care, and conflict resolution. It also prepares them to lead high-impact programs that can be sustained over time.“The stakes have never been higher,” Dr. Collins added. “Every shooting is a reminder that we cannot afford to wait. Early intervention saves lives, and this curriculum gives schools and communities the tools to prevent tragedy before it happens.”The Diversion Center also offers guidance on how schools and agencies can access available state budgets and federal grants to fund these programs. By leveraging existing resources, leaders can implement Beyond the Trigger at scale and make meaningful progress toward safer schools and communities.To learn more about the Beyond the Trigger Gun Violence Curriculum or to bring this program to your school, district, or community agency, visit www.thediversioncenter.com or email Dcollins@diversioncenter.com.About the Diversion Center:The Diversion Center, based in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading outpatient treatment and training facility dedicated to reducing recidivism and transforming lives. Specializing in court-approved classes, evaluations, workforce development, and rehabilitation services, the center provides justice-involved individuals with the tools to break cycles of incarceration and achieve long-term success. With innovative programs like its nationally recognized Gun Violence Intervention curriculum, The Diversion Center equips schools, social workers, and community leaders to address violence and promote conflict resolution. Through its nonprofit arm, the National Association of Court Approved Treatment Providers (NACATP), the center also delivers national training and certifications to uphold excellence in behavioral health and diversion services. By combining education, rehabilitation, and workforce readiness, The Diversion Center is driving meaningful change for individuals and communities across the country.

