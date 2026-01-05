2026 Busch Light Pulling Nationals in Evansville, IN
This event will combine top regional pulling organizations along with premier NTPA Grand National action for a three-day experience.EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Pull Entertainment Presents the 2026 Busch Light Nationals in Evansville, IN
A Three-Day Power-Packed Pulling Spectacle
Evansville, Indiana - May 28–30, 2026
Get ready for one of the most anticipated pulling events of the year as Full Pull Entertainment proudly presents the 2026 Busch Light Nationals, coming to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center in Evansville, Indiana, for a 3-day, 4-session pulling extravaganza. Blending elite Grand National action with top-tier regional competition, this event is set to deliver excitement to truck & tractor pulling fans around the world.
From May 28 to May 30, fans will experience the raw power and unmatched intensity of the sport’s top machines and drivers, featuring a dynamic mix of classes sanctioned by Ohio Valley Tractor Pullers Association (OVTPA), and the prestigious NTPA Grand National Series.
This three-night event in Evansville, Indiana represents a bold new chapter for Truck & Tractor Pulling fans.
The Action: Big Iron, Big Stakes
Each night of Busch Light Pulling Nationals will showcase elite-level Grand National competition across various powerhouse divisions:
OVTPA Hot Farm Tractors
IPL 3.0 Diesel 4x4 Trucks
NTPA Grand National Super Farm
NTPA Grand National Light Super Stock
NTPA Grand National Unlimited Modified Tractors
NTPA Grand National Super Stock Diesel Tractors
NTPA Grand National Pro Stock Tractors
NTPA Grand National Light Modified Tractors
NTPA Grand National Modified Mini Rods
NTPA Grand National Super Stock Diesel 4WD Trucks
These are custom-built machines pushing the limits of power and precision, piloted by the sport’s fiercest competitors. Every session counts in the season-long championship, making this early-season clash one of the most critical moments of 2026. All four classes will compete on both nights at both stops, delivering nonstop pulling action, thunderous horsepower, and the kind of dirt-slinging drama only NTPA Grand National can bring.
Event Snapshot:
Evansville, Indiana
Dates: May 28–30, 2026
Location: 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Rd, Evansville, IN 47725
Tickets: https://www.fullpull.us/Busch-Light-Nationals
Watch Live: FullPull.live
For media inquiries, interviews, or credentials:
Email: dan@fullpull.us
Phone: 716 572 8453
Website: www.FullPull.us
