2026 Busch Light Pulling Nationals in Evansville, IN

Poster for Busch Light Pulling Nationals

This event will combine top regional pulling organizations along with premier NTPA Grand National action for a three-day experience.

EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full Pull Entertainment Presents the 2026 Busch Light Nationals in Evansville, INA Three-Day Power-Packed Pulling SpectacleEvansville, Indiana - May 28–30, 2026Get ready for one of the most anticipated pulling events of the year as Full Pull Entertainment proudly presents the 2026 Busch Light Nationals, coming to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center in Evansville, Indiana, for a 3-day, 4-session pulling extravaganza. Blending elite Grand National action with top-tier regional competition, this event is set to deliver excitement to truck & tractor pulling fans around the world.From May 28 to May 30, fans will experience the raw power and unmatched intensity of the sport’s top machines and drivers, featuring a dynamic mix of classes sanctioned by Ohio Valley Tractor Pullers Association (OVTPA), and the prestigious NTPA Grand National Series.Evansville, Indiana, May 28-30, 2026This three-night event in Evansville, Indiana represents a bold new chapter for Truck & Tractor Pulling fans.The Action: Big Iron, Big StakesEach night of Busch Light Pulling Nationals will showcase elite-level Grand National competition across various powerhouse divisions:OVTPA Hot Farm TractorsIPL 3.0 Diesel 4x4 TrucksNTPA Grand National Super FarmNTPA Grand National Light Super StockNTPA Grand National Unlimited Modified TractorsNTPA Grand National Super Stock Diesel TractorsNTPA Grand National Pro Stock TractorsNTPA Grand National Light Modified TractorsNTPA Grand National Modified Mini RodsNTPA Grand National Super Stock Diesel 4WD TrucksThese are custom-built machines pushing the limits of power and precision, piloted by the sport’s fiercest competitors. Every session counts in the season-long championship, making this early-season clash one of the most critical moments of 2026. All four classes will compete on both nights at both stops, delivering nonstop pulling action, thunderous horsepower, and the kind of dirt-slinging drama only NTPA Grand National can bring.Event Snapshot:Evansville, IndianaDates: May 28–30, 2026Location: 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Rd, Evansville, IN 47725Tickets: https://www.fullpull.us/Busch-Light-Nationals Watch Live: FullPull.liveGet Tickets: https:// www.fullpull.us /Busch-Light-NationalsFor media inquiries, interviews, or credentials:Email: dan@fullpull.usPhone: 716 572 8453Website: www.FullPull.us

