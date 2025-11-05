2026 NTPA Grand National Southern Swing – A Historic Southern Start to the Season

NTPA Southern Swing Poster

History roars through Florida this spring as the 2026 NTPA Grand National Southern Swing marks the first-ever Southern kickoff to the NTPA season.

ZELLWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in the 75-year history of championship pulling, the Grand National opener will thunder into the Sunshine State, bringing world-class horsepower to two iconic Florida towns:Zellwood, Florida – March 13-14, 2026Satsuma, Florida – March 20-21, 2026This two-stop, four-night spectacle marks the long-awaited return of Grand National pulling to Florida for the first time since Tampa in 1979, and represents a bold new chapter for Southern motorsports fans. Each night of the Southern Swing will showcase elite-level Grand National competition across four powerhouse divisions:• Mini Modifieds• Light Modifieds• 4.1 Limited Pro Stock Tractors• Super Stock Diesel 4x4These aren't your county fair tractors, these are custom-built machines pushing the limits of power and precision, piloted by the sport’s fiercest competitors. Every session counts in the season-long championship, making this early-season clash one of the most critical moments of 2026.All four classes will compete on both nights at both stops, delivering nonstop pulling action, thunderous horsepower, and the kind of dirt-slinging drama only NTPA Grand National can bring.Can’t make it to Florida? Catch every second of the action live on FullPull.live, the official livestreaming home of NTPA Grand National championship pulling. Enjoy multi-angle coverage, expert commentary, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, all from the frontlines of the pull.Prefer to be there in person? Tickets are available now. — the only digital ticketing platform built exclusively for truck and tractor pulling. Plus, fans who purchase through Full Pull Tickets will receive a free month of Full Pull Live, unlocking access to replays and future events all season long.Full Pull Entertainment—the leader in modern fan engagement for pulling. Through a suite of platforms including:FullPull.us – the sport’s digital headquartersFullPull.live – live and on-demand event streamingPicks.FullPull.us – legal prediction gaming for pullingFull Pull is revolutionizing how fans experience the sport—on screen, in the stands, and everywhere in between.Event Snapshot:Zellwood, FLDates: March 13-14, 2026Location: 4253 Ponkan Rd. Zellwood, FLNTPA Grand National Points Classes: Mini Modifieds, Light Modifieds, 4.1 Limited Pro Stock, Super Stock Diesel 4x4Satsuma, FLDates: March 20-21, 2026Location: 1009 S Highway 17, Satsuma, FLNTPA Grand National PointsClasses: Mini Modifieds, Light Modifieds, 4.1 Limited Pro Stock, Super Stock Diesel 4x4Watch Live: FullPull.liveGet Tickets:For media inquiries, interviews, or credentials:Email: info@fullpull.usWebsite: www.FullPull.us

