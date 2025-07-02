50th Annual Lions Super Pull of the South Truck & Tractor Pull: Chapel Hill, TN July 18–19, 2025

Celebrate 50 years of horsepower and heritage at the Lions Super Pull of the South, July 18–19 in Chapel Hill, TN. Two nights of elite pulling action!

CHAPEL HILL, TN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chapel Hill Lions Club proudly announces the 50th Annual Lions Super Pull of the South Truck & Tractor Pull, taking place Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19, at 7:00 PM Central each night at Lions Motorsports Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. This landmark event celebrates five decades of horsepower, community spirit, and top-tier pulling competition as part of the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) Grand National Series.Recognized as an 8-time NTPA Pull of the Year, the Super Pull of the South has become one of the most anticipated pulling events in the country. For its golden anniversary, fans can expect two action-packed nights featuring elite classes such as:• Super Stock Diesel Tractors• Pro Stock Tractors• Four Wheel Drive Trucks• Mini Rod Tractors• Unlimited Modified Tractors• Super Stock Diesel 4x4 TrucksEach night offers the full slate of classes, ensuring back-to-back sessions of high-octane excitement and thunderous performances from the sport’s best.This year’s purse exceeds $100,000, drawing top competitors from across the nation who will battle under the lights for cash, prestige, and the title of “Chapel Hill Champ.” The Lions Super Pull has long served as a proving ground for champions, and this 50th edition promises to raise the bar even higher.The event takes place at Lions Motorsports Park, 310 North Horton Parkway, Chapel Hill, TN 37034, with parking available for $5.00. Clear bag policies will be in effect; coolers, backpacks, outside food, and drinks will not be permitted. Beer sales will be available on-site along with a variety of food vendors, making this a full-evening experience for pulling fans.Tickets are available now at LionsSuperPull.com and Tickets.FullPull.us . Both general admission and reserved seating options are offered, along with weekend passes. Children 6 and under are admitted free.Fans unable to attend in person can still catch all the action live via FullPull.live , Full Pull’s official streaming platform. For just $39.99, fans receive unlimited access to every event streamed by Full Pull for the entire season, including both nights of the Super Pull of the South. Subscriptions include full HD coverage, expert commentary, driver interviews, and behind-the-scenes features that bring fans closer to the action than ever before.This special 50th anniversary event will also feature a celebration of the pull’s history, including tributes to past champions, a display of vintage pulling memorabilia, and community recognition of the volunteers and sponsors who have kept the tradition alive since 1975.The Lions Super Pull of the South isn’t just a truck & tractor pull event; it’s a major fundraiser that supports vital programs through the Chapel Hill Lions Club. Proceeds from the event help fund local scholarships, vision screenings, community aid projects, and other initiatives, underscoring the profound impact of this long-standing tradition.Join us in Chapel Hill this July as we celebrate 50 years of roaring engines, flying dirt, and unforgettable pulling action. Experience one of the premier events in all of truck & tractor pulling, live in person or online at Full Pull Live.For press credentials, partnership opportunities, or additional event information, visit LionsSuperPull.com or email tractorpull@united.net.

