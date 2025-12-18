Tower Partners Leads the Sale of Armada Analytics to 119th Street Capital

The Tower team exemplified professionalism throughout the entire process, providing guidance and support at every step—from go-to-market preparation through closing.” — Zack Devier, Chairman and Founder, Armada Analytics

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Partners , a leading private investment bank and advisory firm, today announced its role as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Armada Analytics in its successful acquisition by 119th Street Capital (119th Street), a family office specializing in financial services investments. The Armada Analytics transaction was a trademark deal and one of eight transactions closed by Tower Partners in Q4 of 2025.Tower Partners began the Armada Analytics engagement with Tower’s Market Readiness AssessmentTM. Once completed, Tower launched a comprehensive approach to the market driving a highly competitive, well attended process. Multiple parties competed for the right to purchase Armada, culminating with a successful sale to 119th Street.Armada Analytics, founded in 2006 by Zack Devier, is a leading provider of commercial real estate services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including underwriting, asset management, zoning, due diligence, engineering, and insurance review to the multifamily commercial real estate sector.“It was a privilege to guide Armada Analytics through this acquisition. Their team has built an exceptional platform that is at an inflection point to capitalize on exponential growth with the right partner,” says Ben Robinson, Managing Director, Head of the Business Services Group, and Execution Lead for the deal at Tower Partners. “Through our competitive process, 119th Street Capital emerged as an ideal steward for Armada Analytics’ next chapter.”“The Tower team exemplified professionalism throughout the entire process, providing guidance and support at every step—from go-to-market preparation through closing. We would highly recommend Tower and will call on them again for all of our investment banking needs,” says Armada Analytics’s Chairman and Founder, Zack Devier.Tower Partners CEO and Founder, Erv Terwilliger, adds, “This transaction highlights the value of strategic advisory in achieving the right partnership. Months prior to going to market, we partnered with Armada’s executive team and ownership through our readiness process. We are proud to support Zach, Leigh-Anne, and Armada Analytics and look forward to seeing their continued success under 119th Street Capital’s ownership.”119th Street Capital will provide Armada Analytics with strategic resources to continue its growth trajectory while preserving its client-first culture. The existing management team, including CEO Matt Legge, EVP Joel Willard, and EVP Michael Fissette, will remain in place to lead the company through this next phase of growth.“The decision to sell Armada was complex, and having never been through a process like this, we heavily relied on Tower Partners’ expertise. They were a true partner, guiding us from initial positioning through final closing. Their ability to anticipate issues and simplify complex structures made the entire experience positive and successful."For more information about Tower Partners and its services, visit www.towerpartners.com About Tower PartnersTower Partners is a leading, nationally recognized investment bank servicing the lower-middle market through a broad range of expertise from facilitating mergers and acquisitions to strategic advisory, debt placement, and special situations. Since its founding in 2008, Tower has completed more than 525 deals and provides Wall Street-level expertise to Main Street, specializing in family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses. Tower’s team has completed engagements with more than $15 billion in transaction value, providing liquidity to its clients for growth, restructuring, and retirement.About Armada AnalyticsArmada Analytics is a leading provider of commercial real estate advisory services. Serving a diverse client base of lenders and investors nationwide, Armada delivers comprehensive analysis and strategic insights that empower confident decision-making across the entire commercial real estate lifecycle. www.armadaanalytics.com About 119th Street Capital119th Street Capital is an Indiana-based family office with an exclusive focus on partnering with privately owned financial services firms. As a wholly owned subsidiary of First Bancshares, Inc., its financial services roots span more than 130 years and five generations of the Schrage family. The firm takes a long-term, relationship-driven approach to partnerships, emphasizing cultural alignment, value-driven growth, and sustainable expansion. www.119th.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.