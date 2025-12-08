Tower Partners Advises Lendscape on International Purchase of WinFactor

We are proud to have advised Lendscape on this important cross-border transaction.” — Raphael Fahrwald, Managing Director at Tower Partners

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Partners , a leading private investment bank and advisory firm serving the middle market, announced that it assisted U.K.-based Lendscape, a global leader in working capital finance technology and backed by Bowmark Capital, with its acquisition of WinFactor, a leading provider of factoring software solutions based in Lakeland, Florida.As the exclusive buy-side advisor in this transaction, Tower Partners provided Lendscape with market mapping, valuation guidance, offer evaluation, and additional strategic services. Tower Partners was also instrumental in helping Lendscape navigate the complexities of this international acquisition.Tower Partners will close more than 15 transactions in 2025 and is on pace to close an additional 15 by the first half of 2026.“We are proud to have advised Lendscape on this important cross-border transaction,” says Raphael Fahrwald, Managing Director at Tower Partners. “WinFactor’s strong reputation in factoring software complements Lendscape’s broader secured finance technology platform, creating a highly synergistic combination that will benefit customers globally.”Growing its presence in the U.S. underscores Lendscape's commitment to the future of secured finance and its focus on key growth markets. Lendscape and WinFactor together are positioned to deliver innovative, scalable technology solutions that empower lenders to unlock new opportunities and drive growth with confidence.“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our North American expansion strategy,” says Martin Morrin, CEO of Lendscape. “By combining WinFactor’s long-standing expertise in factoring technology with our global platform, we are able to deliver even more value and innovation to our clients and stakeholders while shaping the future of receivables finance.”Continues Morrin, “We also want to express our gratitude for the guidance, expertise, and deep understanding of our industry Raphael and his team brought throughout this entire process, from start to finish.”With decades of experience in the factoring and receivables finance marketplace, WinFactor has developed an end-to-end platform that enables factoring firms and receivables lenders to streamline workflows, manage risk, improve client servicing and embrace digital tools, positioning the company as a respected provider in its niche.“We are excited to become part of the Lendscape family. Our customers will continue to benefit from the service and reliability they know us for, while gaining access to an expanded product suite and the scale of a global technology leader,” says Patrick de la Roza, CEO of WinFactor. “This partnership ensures we can support our clients’ growth for decades to come.”Legal representation for Lendscape was provided by Troutman Pepper Locke. QoE for Lendscape was provided by BDO USA. Fernández Legal provided strategic business legal counsel for WinFactor. For more information about Tower Partners and its services, visit www.towerpartners.com About Tower PartnersHeadquartered in Columbia, MD, Tower Partners is the premier private investment bank servicing the lower middle market. Tower’s team has completed engagements with more than $15 billion in transaction value. It specializes in providing Wall Street level investment banking to main street, with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses in the lower middle market. The company has offices in Columbia, MD, Baltimore, MD, New York, NY, and Connecticut.About LendscapeLendscape is the world's leading technology provider for all forms of secured finance. With over 50 years of experience and in-depth industry understanding, our dynamic team has designed, developed, and delivered secured lending technology to over 40 markets and some of the worlds' most prestigious banking and financial services providers. www.lendscape.com About Bowmark CapitalBowmark Capital is a leading private equity investment firm specialising in technology, data and services companies. Established in 1997, Bowmark manages funds of over £2 billion and has made more than 50 investments. Bowmark’s focus is on four core areas of the technology sector: data and insight, managed IT services, software, and technology-enabled business services. The firm invests up to £300 million per transaction through majority or significant minority stakes in companies with compelling growth prospects, that are seeking a supportive, value-added partner to help them realise their ambitions. Bowmark Capital LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. www.bowmark.com About WinFactorFor 30 years, WinFactor has been a leading provider of factoring software solutions in North America, known for its feature-rich platform, Credit Alliance database, and customer-focused approach. WinFactor enables factoring companies to simplify operations, improve portfolio management, and deliver superior service to their clients. Learn more at www.winfactor.com

