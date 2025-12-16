Benefit Advisors Network Admits Leading Phoenix-Based Benefits and Financial Firm Arcwood as Newest Member

At BAN, our mission has always been to empower independent firms through shared knowledge, best practices, and collective strength.” — Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) , an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that Phoenix-based Arcwood – a leading employee benefits, HR, and financial consulting firm - has been selected as the newest member.While primarily serving the greater Southwest market, the independently owned firm provides a comprehensive range of services through its three aligned divisions: Arcwood Benefits, Arcwood HR, and Arcwood Financial. Together, these teams help employers bridge the gap between people and benefits by offering strategic solutions in compliance, culture, employee benefits, retirement, and insurance.“We are thrilled to welcome Peter and the entire team at Arcwood to BAN,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. “Their integrated approach of uniting HR, employee benefits, and financial consulting reflects the evolving needs of today’s employers and workforce. Arcwood’s ability to bridge these disciplines makes them an invaluable addition to our network.”“At BAN, our mission has always been to empower independent firms through shared knowledge, best practices, and collective strength,” adds Braun.Arcwood serves clients across a variety of industries, helping organizations design total people strategies that attract, retain, and support their workforce. At its core, Arcwood’s mission is simple: to help businesses and their people thrive.“Joining BAN is a natural extension of how we operate, so we are looking forward to connecting with other member firms from across the country who share our passion for improving the workplace experience,” says Peter Rowe, President /CEO at Arcwood. “BAN brings together some of the most forward-thinking benefit advisors in the country, and being part of that community allows us to learn, share, and grow together. Our goal is to exchange ideas, collaborate on creative benefit and HR solutions, and tap into the collective knowledge that BAN provides.”Continues Rowe, “At the same time, we also look forward to contributing our own expertise — particularly in integrating HR strategy with benefits consulting — to the larger network.”By joining BAN, Arcwood will also gain access to valuable tools, benchmarking data, and best practices that will help enhance their client experience and strengthen outcomes for the employers and employees they support.BAN intentionally limits membership to the “best of the best” in their respective markets. To become a BAN member, Arcwood had to pass a stringent screening process that included interacting with BAN’s members and its Board, and scrutiny of the firm’s business ethics, industry knowledge, and commitment to providing the highest quality services.About Benefit Advisors Network (BAN)Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at syarcusko@benefitadvisorsnetwork.com. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.About ArcwoodArcwood is a Phoenix-based benefits and financial consulting firm founded in 2002 that specializes in employee health benefits, group retirement plans, such as 401ks and 403bs, HR consulting and outsourcing and personal wealth management. With a client-first philosophy and a team of industry experts, Arcwood helps businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals through tailored solutions and personalized service. For more information, visit www.arcwood.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.