FirstKem and Modern Chemical Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership for Blue Gold Cleaners

FirstKem, a global distributor of specialty chemicals & consumables, announced a strategic partnership with Modern Chemical, manufacturer of Blue Gold Cleaners.

GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FirstKem, a global distributor of specialty chemicals and consumables, today announced a strategic partnership with Modern Chemical, manufacturer of Blue Gold Cleaners, a trusted line of environmentally responsible aqueous cleaning solutions used in aerospace and industrial applications worldwide. The partnership will expand global availability of Blue Gold products and strengthen support for customers seeking faster, more responsive supply solutions.For more than 50 years, Blue Gold products have been integral to the aerospace and defense industry, used for cleaning aircraft interiors and exteriors, gas turbine engines, titanium components, and missile systems. Known for its exceptional safety with metals and non-corrosive cleaning performance, Blue Gold has earned approvals from all major aircraft engine manufacturers and meets the rigorous standards of ARP 1755A, ARP 1795, and ASTM F945, confirming its compatibility with sensitive aerospace alloys.“At FirstKem, we choose to partner with companies that share our values—those that put customers first and never compromise on quality,” said Brett Smouse, General Manager of FirstKem. “Modern Chemical exemplifies those principles. Together, we’re making proven, industry-approved products more accessible through faster delivery and global reach.”Under the new partnership, FirstKem will maintain a stocked inventory of Blue Gold products, enabling immediate shipment to customers and eliminating the long lead times common in the industry. With facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore, FirstKem will support redistribution to existing Blue Gold distributors while driving growth in emerging markets such as the U.K and India.“Modern Chemical and FirstKem share a customer-first philosophy grounded in quality, reliability, and long-term partnership,” said Blake Spencer, Vice President of Business Development at Modern Chemical. “By combining our manufacturing expertise with FirstKem’s global capabilities, customers will gain faster and easier access to Blue Gold products around the world.”The collaboration also includes the introduction of a new multipurpose cleaner developed for the general aviation market, extending Blue Gold’s versatility to smaller aircraft and maintenance operations.About Modern ChemicalEstablished in 1974, Modern Chemical Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer dedicated to developing safer, more sustainable chemical solutions for industrial cleaning and maintenance. For more than five decades, the company has combined innovation and quality to support customers across aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, food processing, and heavy industrial sectors. Its flagship Blue Gold product line continues to set the standard for environmentally responsible aqueous degreasers used worldwide. https://www.bluegoldcleaners.com/ About FirstKemFirstKem is a global distributor of chemicals, consumables, and specialty materials serving the aerospace, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. With facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore, FirstKem delivers efficient, reliable supply solutions backed by deep technical expertise and responsive customer service. The company’s mission is to save customers time and cost by maintaining strategic inventory and providing dependable, knowledgeable support across every market it serves. https://firstkem.com/ Media Contact:Lisa SifuentesAERPOWER Aviation Marketinglisa@aerpowermarketing.com

