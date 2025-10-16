BAE Systems and Aviation Concepts, LLC Renew International Distributor Agreement

Aviation Concepts, a supplier of aftermarket aviation parts and repair solutions, announced renewal of its International Distributor Agreement with BAE Systems.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Concepts, LLC (“Aviation Concepts”), a supplier of aftermarket aviation parts and repair management solutions, today announced the renewal of its International Distributor Agreement with BAE Systems, a global defense, aerospace and security company.Under this renewed agreement, Aviation Concepts will continue serving as an authorized distributor for BAE Systems’ aerospace products within the defined territory. This collaboration strengthens Aviation Concepts’ portfolio and expands access to BAE Systems’ trusted technologies and solutions for operators around the world.“Our longstanding relationship with BAE Systems reflects a shared commitment to supporting aviation operators with reliable, high-quality components,” said Matt Haugk, CEO of Aviation Concepts, LLC. “This renewal underscores our dedication to keeping aircraft flying safely and efficiently while broadening access to the parts and services our customers depend on every day.”Through the collaboration, Aviation Concepts will leverage its proven customer support capabilities and global industry relationships to provide enhanced availability of BAE Systems’ products. The agreement builds on Aviation Concepts’ reputation as a trusted partner to commercial, regional, and corporate aviation customers worldwide.“BAE Systems is pleased to renew this distribution agreement, which represents a significant step in expanding market reach and strengthening our joint effort for long-term success,” said Tim Wells, director of asset management and new business programs at BAE Systems.About Aviation Concepts, LLCAviation Concepts, LLC is an aftermarket aviation parts supplier and repair management company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Serving commercial, regional, and corporate aviation sectors, the company delivers high-quality components, surplus solutions, and responsive customer service to support a wide range of aircraft platforms. For more information, visit www.aviationconcepts.com About BAE SystemsAt BAE Systems, our dedication shows in everything we create and deliver to support our customers’ missions of today and tomorrow … from the depths of the oceans, to the far reaches of space. Our skilled people are providing world-class capabilities across air, land, maritime, space and cyber domains every day. As a proven partner with a rich legacy of innovation, we are investing and collaborating to develop ground-breaking inventions and discriminating technologies to defend our national security, protect our men and women in uniform, and contribute to the prosperity and sustainability of our local communities, our planet, and beyond. For more information, visit https:// www.baesystems.com/en-us

