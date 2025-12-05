Vibrant Corporation Earns ASNT Employer-Based Certification (EBC) Accreditation

Vibrant Corporation earned ASNT EBC accreditation, confirming its NDT personnel qualification practices meet the SNT-TC-1A:2024 standard after rigorous review.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customers in aerospace, MRO, and advanced manufacturing depend on NDT partners who operate with consistent, standards-aligned qualification practices. To strengthen that foundation, Vibrant Corporation has earned accreditation through ASNT Certification Services’ Employer-Based Certification (EBC) Program. The accreditation confirms that Vibrant’s written practice for qualifying NDT personnel meets the widely recognized SNT-TC-1A:2024 standard following ASNT’s rigorous written practice audit, compliance audit, and independent program panel review.Vibrant was issued Accreditation Number 0002-25-EBC-1 as a Single-Site accreditation effective through November 2028. The accredited written practice is the formal document that defines how Vibrant trains, tests, and qualifies its NDT personnel — including the steps required to become qualified to perform PCRT. By meeting the SNT-TC-1A:2024 standard, Vibrant reinforces the structure and consistency behind its internal qualification system, an essential element in delivering reliable, repeatable NDT services in regulated industries.“As our customers continue to tackle challenges in quality, readiness, and fleet sustainability, they rely on NDT partners who operate with clarity, consistency, and rigor,” said Lem Hunter, CEO of Vibrant Corporation. “This accreditation reflects Vibrant’s commitment to maintaining a thoughtful and standards-aligned approach to qualifying the people who perform our testing every day.”Resonance-based NDT methods, such as Vibrant’s Process Compensated Resonance Testing (PCRT), play a growing role in evaluating material integrity, supporting manufacturing process control, and enabling data-driven fleet management. By aligning its personnel qualification practices with an established industry framework, Vibrant is helping ensure that emerging inspection technologies can be confidently integrated into the aerospace, MRO, power generation, and manufacturing environments that rely on trusted NDT processes.The EBC accreditation strengthens the existing quality systems that support Vibrant’s global customer base and reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to reliable, repeatable, and standards-conscious NDT operations.About Vibrant CorporationVibrant Corporation is a leader in resonance-based non-destructive testing (NDT). Its Process Compensated Resonance Testing (PCRT) technology measures whole-part resonance frequencies for quality assurance, process capability assessment, and in-service structural evaluations. Vibrant operates facilities in the U.S. and Europe and maintains certifications including AS9100 Rev D, ISO 9001:2015, and FAA Part 145 Repair Station approval.For more information, visit www.vibrantndt.com

