Dr. Richard B. McCaslin Appointed Texas State Historian

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) proudly announces that its Director of Publications, Richard B. “Rick” McCaslin, Ph.D., has been appointed Texas State Historian by Governor Greg Abbott. Dr. McCaslin’s term will expire on December 17, 2027.The Texas State Historian is responsible for increasing public knowledge of the state’s rich and diverse history, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history, and delivering public presentations on Texas history topics.Dr. McCaslin brings more than four decades of scholarly and teaching experience to the role. He currently serves as Director of Publications for TSHA and retired in 2023 as Professor of Texas History at the University of North Texas. A Fellow of TSHA, he is the author or editor of twenty-one books, eight of which have received major awards.“I look forward to working with many people and groups to promote the study and teaching of Texas history,” McCaslin said. “I appreciate this opportunity to expand upon the scholarly mission in Texas history that began for me almost four decades ago."Dr. McCaslin earned his Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin, his M.A. from Louisiana State University, and his B.A. from Delta State University. His scholarship spans Texas, Southern, and Civil War history, with a particular emphasis on Texas communities, institutions, and historical memory.TSHA congratulates Dr. McCaslin on this distinguished appointment and looks forward to continuing its work alongside him as he serves the people of Texas in this statewide role.About the Texas State Historical Association:Founded in 1897, the Texas State Historical Association is the premier organization dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and promoting the history of Texas through publications, educational programs, and public engagement.

