Texas’ Oldest Learned Society to Host 130th Annual Meeting in Irving; Registration Closes Feb. 25

Irving, Texas cityscape, the location of the TSHA's 130th Annual Meeting

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association ( TSHA )—the state’s oldest learned society—is bringing its landmark 130th Annual Meeting to the Dallas-Fort Worth area this spring. The event will be held March 4–7 in Irving, Texas, marking a month-long countdown to the state’s premier gathering of historians, educators, and archivists. Online registration is currently open at am.tsha.events but will officially close on Wednesday, February 25. Attendees are encouraged to register promptly to secure access to sessions and special event tickets.This year’s program features a diverse range of sessions covering every era of Texas history, complemented by multiple banquets and receptions designed for networking and celebration. Featured sessions include Key Moments in WWII and the Texans Who Were There, Evolving Research on Washington County Freedom Colonies, The Wild Country: Mesteñas and Fighting Bulls in Mexico and Texas, and Texas in the American Revolution. Other highlights include East Texas Oil History: From Spindletop to Kilgore, Traditions of Texas Trail Drivers and Beyond, and First Women of Texas: Trailblazing Pioneers. Attendees will also explore Texas identities through film, photography, and music in the session “Screw You, I'm Not From Texas,” alongside deep dives into archeology, the Texas Centennial, and the Medal of Honor’s legacy in the state.A major highlight of this year's meeting is the 130th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, March 6, at 6:00 PM. Sponsored by Ramona and Lee Bass, this ticketed, Old West saloon-themed party invites guests to dust off their boots for an evening of dinner, dancing, and Texas-sized fun. The celebration, brought to life by the legendary Silverado Ranch Entertainment, will feature immersive décor, casino-style gaming, and live music from the Cory Cross Band. The evening also includes the Annual Address from TSHA President Dr. Gene Preuss. Western attire is highly encouraged for this high-spirited milestone event, which offers a unique opportunity for members and friends to mingle and celebrate 130 years of Texas lore in true frontier fashion.Founded in 1897, the TSHA is the oldest learned society in Texas. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and complex history of the Lone Star State. Through its publications, educational programs, and annual meetings, TSHA continues its mission to preserve Texas history for future generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.