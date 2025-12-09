2026-2027 Texas Almanac Arrives as New State Book

The cover of the 2026-2027 Texas Almanac

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2026-2027 Texas Almanac, now the official State Book of Texas The book release is the first of its kind following the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 107 during the 89th Texas Legislature. HCR 107 was championed by Representative Will Metcalf and Senator Mayes Middleton, with bipartisan support from the Committee on Administration and the Committee on Culture, Recreation & Tourism.Governor Greg Abbott signed the resolution into law on May 24, 2025.First published in 1857, the Texas Almanac is one of the country’s longest-running state reference books. Now in its 73rd edition, the latest version continues its storied tradition with hundreds of updated photos, tables, maps, and facts about the Lone Star State.“The 2026-2027 Texas Almanac has a special feel to it, and our team is incredibly proud of this new book and designation,” said Brett Regan, Texas Almanac Managing Editor. “Everything from the cover to the featured articles, fun lists, and photo galleries, we wanted to add some new elements to the state's most popular reference book.”The 2026-2027 Texas Almanac is more than 630 pages, and is now available in paperback and hard cover at: LegacyofTexas.com The Texas State Historical Association, founded in 1897, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the appreciation and teaching of Texas history.

