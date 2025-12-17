IDREAM Researchers Win Team Science Award

Four early career researchers from the Ion Dynamics in Radioactive Environments and Materials (IDREAM) Energy Frontier Research Center were recognized at a Department of Energy (DOE) meeting with a Student and Postdoc Team Science Award for their multidisciplinary collaboration in unraveling the complex chemistry of radioactive waste.

The team was selected for the award by Basic Energy Sciences staff with the DOE Office of Science, and were presented with a certificate signed by Bindu Nair, the associate director of the Basic Energy Sciences program.

Ryan Beck, the University of Washington; Amita Bedar, the University of Notre Dame; Robert Greg Felsted, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; and Simantini Paul, the University of Utah, co-presented “Understanding how radiation uniquely transforms the physiochemical properties of electrolytes” at a bi-annual Basic Energy Sciences center program meeting.

The 15-minute talk spanned IDREAM’s three scientific focus areas: ultrafast processes, metastable ensembles, and emergent phenomena. Throughout, the team combined chemistry performed in the lab with theoretical computational modeling. The talk was evaluated on its scientific excellence, integration of research, and representation of the center-style approach to research. This win represents the first Team Science award for IDREAM’s early career researchers.

The IDREAM Team Science Award winners had a rare opportunity in fall 2025 to collaborate in person. Pictured from left are Ryan Beck, University of Washington; Amita Bedar, University of Notre Dame; Simantini Paul, University of Utah; and Robert Greg Felsted, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. (Composite image by Melanie Hess-Robinson | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

“I’m so proud of the team,” said Carolyn Pearce, IDREAM director. “Their presentation was a good example of our early career network representatives from four different institutions being able to talk cohesively about how their work fits together. That’s part of the importance of IDREAM—we’re connecting these researchers and have the ability to leverage everyone’s skill sets for one mission.”

Two members of the collaborative team have significant roles in the IDREAM Early Career Network (ECN). Felsted has served as the ECN representative for two years and now is passing leadership to Paul.

“Representing the members of the IDREAM ECN has been an absolute honor,” said Felsted. “It’s been a joy to see the excellent science that young scientists can create when they have a unified goal and strong sense of teamwork. I look forward to seeing the direction that Simantini will lead the IDREAM ECN, and I’m excited to see the ECN grow with her leadership.”

Under Felsted’s leadership, the IDREAM ECN earned honors at the same DOE center meeting in 2023 when they won first place for their poem, “Can a Scientist Dream it Alone?”, featuring the multiple disciplines and languages of the IDREAM team.

Paul joined IDREAM in 2022 and is working on her doctorate in chemistry with advisor Professor Aurora Clark at the University of Utah.

“I am looking forward to building upon the IDREAM network, especially connecting grad students with internationally known researchers,” Paul said. “IDREAM's greatest strength is its ability to unite diverse expertise, from computational modeling to experimental chemistry across multiple institutions, all focused on one mission.”

Pearce said that Paul’s appointment also personifies the IDREAM approach.

“We strive to strike a balance between computational and experimental capabilities,” Pearce said. “Simantini is a computational researcher who is really good at understanding, from an experimental perspective, how her computations can leverage the research.”