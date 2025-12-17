Kayal Pediatrics Officially Opens, Offering Full Spectrum Pediatric Services

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Basil Bruno, Dr. Julie Aliaga and Dr. Uma Taneja of Kayal Pediatrics for 2026.

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kayal Pediatrics, a division of The Kayal Medical Group, officially opens its doors in Franklin Lakes, NJ, on January 5, 2026, providing families with comprehensive, patient-centered pediatric care. Leading the team of Board-Certified general pediatricians is Dr. Basil Bruno, Chief of Pediatrics, joined by Dr. Julie Aliaga and Dr. Uma Taneja, all of whom have been recognized as NJ Top Docs for 2026.The team is complemented by Marisa Daly, FNP-C, who provides additional care and support for the practice’s growing patient community with over 20 years of experience in primary and preventative care. Dr. Taneja specializes in adolescent medicine and mental health, offering a holistic, compassionate approach to each patient. Drs. Bruno & Aliaga provide expert, evidence-based care for infants, children, and teens.Kayal Pediatrics provides comprehensive care for children, including well and sick visits, prenatal support for expecting parents, immunizations, screenings, chronic illness management, adolescent mental health, and sports physicals. As part of The Kayal Medical Group, Kayal Pediatrics gives families access to a broad network of specialty care, including orthopedics, pain management, spine and sports medicine, rheumatology, imaging, physical therapy, chiropractic care, women’s health, and more. The practice is in network with all major insurance plans and emphasizes personalized, parent-partnered care, including open dialogue about vaccination choices.Kayal Pediatrics is dedicated to redefining pediatric medicine with excellence, empathy, and trust. By combining a team of highly trained, board-certified providers, including multiple NJ Top Docs for 2026, with a comprehensive approach to pediatric care, the practice ensures children and their families receive convenient, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare close to home.Families can follow the practice on Facebook at Kayal Pediatrics and on Instagram at @kayalpeds for updates, news, and health resources.To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Kayal Pediatrics, please visit their website: kayalpeds.com---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.