NJ Top Docs Recognizes Glen Tonnessen, MD, FACC, FSCAI of The Vein Institute of Hunterdon for 2025

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Glen Tonnessen, MD, FACC, FSCAI of The Vein Institute of Hunterdon for 2025, acknowledging his professional excellence and continued commitment to high-quality patient care. This merit-based recognition highlights Dr. Tonnessen’s longstanding dedication to advancing vascular health throughout the region.The Vein Institute of Hunterdon, fully accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC), is widely regarded for delivering comprehensive, state-of-the-art vascular services. The practice is designed to provide a warm, patient-centered experience, integrating advanced technology with evidence-based treatment to support optimal outcomes. Its multidisciplinary team emphasizes compassionate, individualized care for every patient who walks through the door.At the helm of the institute is founder and Managing Director Dr. Glen Tonnessen, a board-certified cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist with over 30 years of experience in cardiovascular care and more than a decade dedicated specifically to phlebology. Dr. Tonnessen’s leadership and clinical expertise ensure that patients with venous disorders receive accurate diagnoses, effective treatment plans, and exceptional continuity of care.Dr. Tonnessen completed his internal medicine residency at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, followed by a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at Seton Hall University. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Intervention (FSCAI), and he is a diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM). In addition, he holds a Master of Medical Management degree from Carnegie Mellon University, reflecting his commitment not only to clinical excellence but also to strong, patient-focused healthcare leadership.With an ongoing mission to elevate standards in vascular care, The Vein Institute of Hunterdon continues to expand its services and adopt innovative treatment approaches. Under Dr. Tonnessen’s guidance, the institute remains a trusted resource for patients seeking expert, compassionate, and technologically advanced venous care in New Jersey.To learn more about The Vein Institute of Hunterdon, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/the-vein-institute-of-hunterdon/ About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

