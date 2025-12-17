Namibia Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Grand Winner Tresia Shituula - DDG Grant Winner - Namibia Risto Kandele - DDG Grant Winner - Namibia Finalist Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Loide Dawid - Winner DDG Grant - Namibia

Namibia has an advantage in #UPGBiashara as a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Apply: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara

Namibia has exciting entrepreneurs. They have been serial winners of the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. And we look forward to another generation of entrepreneurs from Namibia” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 350 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . The deadline to apply is 31 December 2025 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara As a priority country, entrepreneurs from Namibia will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, entrepreneurs from Namibia also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.“Namibia has exciting entrepreneurs. They have been serial winners of the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. And we look forward to another generation of entrepreneurs from Namibia,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the grant promotes creativity and inclusivity. Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodPrior winners from Namibia include:UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Namibia, Eddy Ngonga, recipient of a Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant of USD 20,000, is the owner of Betterpack Manufacturing, a company specializing in high-quality, eco-friendly plastic pavers and tiles. Their target customers include small businesses, homeowners, and contractors in the local area. They aim to refine their product and marketing strategies by gathering feedback from initial customers and ensuring customer satisfaction. Betterpack Manufacturing focuses on meeting the needs of local construction projects and aims to expand their customer base within neighbouring regions and eventually nationwide.Tresia Shituula, an award-winning Namibian researcher, innovator and television presenter who pioneered the Namibia Business School (NBS) Graduate Entrepreneur Incubator Programme at University of Namibia (UNAM). She holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and German Studies and a Master’s degree in International Business. She is currently studying towards an MSc degree in Oil, Gas and Energy Management. She founded Shituula Manufacturing, an agribusiness start-up, which manufactures hair wigs and weaves from plant fibres. Still at ideation stage, the company has recently produced its first MVP. She is a winner of the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.Risto Kandele is an entrepreneur with over seven years of experience in both the corporate and start-up sectors. He holds a Bachelor's Honours in Marketing Management, a diploma in Business Management, and a Bachelor's Degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, along with various online certifications. His expertise spans product development, digital marketing, software development, creativity and innovation, and intellectual property. Risto is passionate about leveraging technology to address educational challenges. He founded Afriprocurelearn, an e-learning platform offering affordable, self-paced certifications in public procurement acts tailored to specific African countries. The platform targets students, graduates, professionals in logistics, supply chain, and procurement, or anyone interested in public procurement. Afriprocurelearn features courses based on the public procurement acts of 19 African countries, with quizzes and a final exam to earn a certification that can enhance employment or promotion prospects. He is a winner of the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.Ayesha Tjiueza, from Namibia, holds a Master of Business Leadership and is the founder of Kanuma Trading Enterprises (KTE). KTE's product formulations are based on indigenous plant-based knowledge passed down by Namibian matriarchs. The ingredients are sustainably harvested and ethically sourced from rural communities, supporting improved livelihoods and assisting government efforts to minimize rural-to-urban migration. KTE creates employment, stimulates local economies, and addresses the United Nations SDGs. She is a winner of the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.Loide Dawid is the Co-founder and CEO of K-Twelve Educational Technologies. She is passionate about making quality education accessible to every child in her community and Namibia at large. Through the AI-driven K12Plus platform, her organization has helped students especially in underserved areas improve their math skills and confidence with personalised, offline-friendly learning tools. She is a winner of the Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.As a priority country in 2026, entrepreneurs from Namibia now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2026 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara

