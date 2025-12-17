Lesotho Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

UPG Biashara - Let's Go Lesotho Matsepo Sello - DDG Winner - Lesotho UPG Biashara - APPLY - Get Support UPG Biashara Learning Journey - Class of 2025

Lesotho has an advantage in #UPGBiashara as a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Apply: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara

Entrepreneurs from Lesotho have priority access to the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. And we look forward to celebrating those who seize this opportunity” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 350 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . The deadline to apply is 31 December 2025 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara As a priority country, entrepreneurs from Lesotho will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, entrepreneurs from Lesotho also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.“Entrepreneurs from Lesotho have priority access to the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. And we look forward to celebrating those who seize this opportunity,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the grant promotes creativity and inclusivity. Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodMat’sepo Sello is a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Lesotho. Mat’sepo Sello is the founder and CEO of Lehakoe Cosmetics. She did Business Management and advisory services at BEDCO’'s Capacity Building Programme, Interpreneurship Training by TIKKA and Export Readiness Training by ImpactHER. Her business now has 5 years of being operational. Her passion is to empower women entrepreneurship and to penetrate Intra-African Trade. Matsepo Sello’s hobbies include travel and cooking. She is a winner of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.As a priority country in 2026, entrepreneurs from Lesotho now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2026 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara

UPG Biashara - An Introduction and Why We Care About Entrepreneurs

