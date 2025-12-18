UPG Sustainability Leaders Reach Historic Milestone by Training Over 106,000 citizens on SDGs

UPG Sustainability Mini Training Anukriti - India UPG Sustainability Mini Training - Fatima Zahrae Yaddar - Morocco UPG Sustainability Mini Training - Seun Olagunju - Nigeria UPG Sustainability Mini-Training - Yes We Can UPG Sustainability Mini Training - Afifah Salsabila - Indonesia

Young leaders train over 106,000 citizens in local training sessions on the UN SDGs

Thank you to UPG Sustainability Leaders for your beautiful commitment to sustainability and to action! And thank you to UPG Partners and Collaborators for being both inspired and inspiring” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United People Global (UPG) is proud to announce a major global achievement: UPG Sustainability Leaders have officially trained more than 106,000 citizens through trainings conducted in local communities around the world. This milestone marks a powerful step in advancing grassroots leadership and accelerating progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).“We gathered 27 bright students …most of them from working class families. Many had never even heard of the sustainable development goals. To be honest I was a bit apprehensive at first, but I was quickly humbled and moved, these children understood: they knew what it meant to care for nature, to protect their homes, their streets and their city.” Prabina Raut, UPG Sustainability Leader, Nepal.UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises individuals and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. UPG Sustainability Leadership runs the world’s largest training programme on sustainability leadership for young people, training over 500 young leaders from 100 countries annually."Thank you to UPG Sustainability Leaders for your beautiful commitment to sustainability and to action! And thank you to UPG Partners and Collaborators for being both inspired and inspiring," said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global. UPG Sustainability Leadership has benefited immensely from the patronage and visionary leadership of its Patron Saint, Flagship and Founding Partner, the late American artist and philanthropist Rosamund Zander and her family. The movement also benefits from the support of a coalition of Partners and Collaborators across different domains of activity, including private individuals, families, non-profit organisations, schools and institutions and companies.Since the launch of the UPG Sustainability Leadership movement at the House of Lords in London in 2019, more than 3,500 young leaders from 157 countries have been actively engaging citizens through short, impactful and local training sessions. These sessions empower everyday people with practical tools and knowledge to take meaningful action within their own communities in a manner that makes the world more sustainable. Every training session also increases awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Now the UPG Sustainability Leadership movement is celebrating training over 106,000 citizens across all world regions.One of the dimensions that makes this achievement especially significant is the movement’s cultural and linguistic diversity. UPG Sustainability Leaders deliver trainings not only in English but also in dozens of regional and local languages, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for communities of all backgrounds. From Swahili to Hindi, Arabic to Portuguese, Tagalog to French, and many more. UPG Sustainability Leaders are breaking barriers by teaching sustainability in the languages that people understand best.Another dimension that makes this achievement special is the ability of UPG Sustainability Leaders to reach communities that are not often in the spotlight. Conducting trainings in cities, towns, villages and communities that they can reach because they care about these communities.The local training sessions focus on:* Awareness of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals* Practical actions citizens can take to make their communities more sustainable* Local sustainability challenges and solutions* Insights into the UPG Sustainability Leader's own sustainability projectUPG Sustainability Leaders have mobilised diverse groups, including youth, women’s associations, schools, universities, local businesses, NGOs, and rural communities - showcasing the power of citizen leadership and community-driven action.A Growing Movement for a Better World: This milestone reinforces UPG’s belief that everyone can do something to make the world more sustainable. The local training model continues to demonstrate that small sessions, multiplied globally, can create positive ripple effects of awareness, inspiration and action.As the movement grows, UPG remains committed to empowering more individuals to join the UPG Sustainability Leadership program and contribute to a greener, more equitable world.UPG Sustainability Leadership equips young people with the tools, knowledge, and motivation to lead positive change in their communities. Every year, young people apply to be trained and to become leaders in the movement. Learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability Note to Editors● Learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability ● Learn more about United People Global: https://unitedpeople.global/about-us ● Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join ● Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination ● Follow UPG on social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on X: @unitedpeople36● Social Media Hashtags: #UPGSustainabilityAbout UPGUPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world a better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

Selected Projects and Mini-Trainings: Watch #UPGSustainability Leaders in action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.